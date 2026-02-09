News: Rotherham-based Parseq acquired
By Tom Austen
Parseq Limited, a specialist in document, ﬁnance, and payment process automation based in Rotherham, has been acquired by Paragon, a leading global business services provider in brand services and outsourced solutions.
Back in 2010 Hellaby-based Documetric began trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the new name of Parseq plc following a successful reverse takeover.
Parseq is a leading provider of business services and technology-led solutions, specialising in automating complex back-ofﬁce and payment processes. With a history of managing sensitive data for the UK’s largest ﬁnancial institutions, utilities, and public sector organisations, Parseq helps clients drive operational efﬁciency, reduce risk, and accelerate digital transformation.
Parseq operates globally with ﬁve ofﬁces across the UK, Bulgaria, and India. The company processes over £36 billion in payments and digitises 70 million documents annually for more than 75 international clients, including the UK’s top ten banks.
Paragon, which is wholly owned by Grenadier Holdings, a privately held investment company, said that the strategic investment reinforces its standing as a leading player in the business process services (BPS) sector.
Clem Garvey, CEO of Paragon’s Outsourced Services division, said: "Parseq’s capabilities, talented teams and exciting plans are signiﬁcantly complementary to Paragon’s strategy. Through this acquisition, we are welcoming a team of committed and talented people into our high-performing culture and we look forward to the promising conversations we can have with our new and existing clients about the value we can deliver as a result. I extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues.
Craig Naylor-Smith, CEO of Parseq, added: “Joining Paragon is a signiﬁcant milestone that directly beneﬁts our clients. By combining our strengths, we’re able to scale our back-ofﬁce and payment solutions onto a global stage. This isn’t just about growth; it’s about giving our clients the international reach they need without ever compromising on the rigorous security and service standards they’ve come to expect from Parseq.”
The acquisition involves 354 employees globally. During an interim period, the business will operate with its existing branding before being fully integrated into the Paragon brand.
Images: Parseq
