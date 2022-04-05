News: New leading man for Rotherham cinema development
By Tom Austen
Muse Developments has a new man in the lead role on the Forge Island project in Rotherham.
Muse is Rotherham Council's partner on the town centre leisure scheme which has planning consent for an 8-screen boutique style cinema, modern hotel, food and drink outlets and car parking.
Raife Gale has now joined Muse's Leeds office as senior development surveyor and becomes the second Yorkshire and North East appointment of 2022 after Andrew Milne.
Raife joins the team from Sovereign Centros and brings over a decade of shopping centre repurposing experience to Muse. Along with assisting the team in growing its regional portfolio across Yorkshire, the North East and East Midlands, Raife will lead the team in delivering Forge Island. This multi-million-pound regeneration scheme is an integral part of Rotherham’s long-term vision transforming Forge Island into a vibrant mixed-use destination.
James Pitt, regional director at Muse, said: "I’d like to welcome Raife to Muse as our second new appointment for the year. Bringing Andrew and Raife into our regional development team is a signal of our intent to grow and expand our Yorkshire and North East portfolio and Raife will have a fantastic opportunity to work on delivering sustainable, connected schemes that deliver real benefits to communities.”
Raife added: “I’m thrilled to be joining one of the biggest and best developers in the business, who are delivering some truly community-focused schemes across the UK, not least in Yorkshire and the North East and I can’t wait to get started.”
Gale replaces Dan Needham on the Forge Island project who left Muse to join the Harworth Group as a development director.
Last year, major hotel brand, Travelodge, exchanged a long-term deal to become an anchor tenant. This followed the news earlier in the year that boutique cinema operator, The Arc, had agreed to open its seventh site at the scheme. Principal terms have been agreed for two new restaurants.
As flood alleviation and public realm work takes place around the site, Muse is currently working on detailed design in preparation for awarding a construction contract.
Legal discussions are also ongoing regarding leases and funding.
It is expected that construction will start in October 2022 allowing practical completion and handover to tenants for fitting out by January 2024.
