News: McLaren's love letter from Britain





A new film highlights the levels of innovation encountered in South Yorkshire which led the British supercar manufacturer to create a £50m innovation and production centre in Rotherham.



Love Letters from Britain is a new series of short documentary-style films uncovering the untold stories of UK’s most innovative luxury brands, produced for Walpole by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions and including stories supported by the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign.



McLaren is a partner in the GREAT Britain & Northern Ireland Campaign, a government and private sector initiative to inspire the world and encourage people to visit, do business, invest and study in the UK. Previous work has involved McLaren highlighting the UK’s strengths in advanced engineering and the promotion of STEM careers.



Called "Engineering a more sustainable future, from race track to road," the film around McLaren focuses on innovative approaches in the automotive sector to help protect our planet.







In the film, Piers Scott, PR & Communications director at McLaren Automotive, explains: "The McLaren Artura takes everything that we have learnt to date from our elite motorsports history, through our ten years of manufacturing supercars and distils all of that into one new model.



"It is underpinned by an all new carbon fibre, lightweight architecture, which is a key enabler for us in terms of introducing battery and electric motor technology.



"The UK provides the perfect landscape and environment for running an innovative business. Taking just the example of our work with the Sheffield city region and our linkages into Sheffield University and other academic partners, we've been able to move very, very quickly in terms of experimenting, establishing and then scaling up our manufacturing processes where carbon fibre manufacturing is concerned."



Steve Foxley, CEO of the AMRC, said: "We are the convener. We sit in that gap where we bring problems together with solutions and we come up with innovations.



"We built a facility here for McLaren. We built a prototype and a proof of concept. We proved the new manufacturing process. And what we then did is move the technology up the road to the McLaren facility.



"We have also trained a number of degree apprentices from McLaren and also provided technology training across the whole of the McLaren team.



"Companies like McLaren are brilliant. They have got such a mix and diversity of people, always bringing fresh ideas and challenging some of the preconceptions we've got."



