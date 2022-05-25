News: Rotherham micro pub plans back in
By Tom Austen
Operators are hoping for more to cheer with a second round of plans for a micro pub at a popular Rotherham retail village.
Having earlier been refused planning permission by Rotherham Council, plans have been updated to deal with noise concerns raised by nearby residents.
Rothbiz reported last year on plans at Deer Park Farm, a family run business based at Thrybergh that has evolved into a destination now offering bespoke furniture, antiques and a farm shop.
The application involved rearranging the current buildings in order to create a retail unit in a current storage building to be occupied by an antiques emporium. A separate building would then see the three current retail units changed into one drinking establishment and one retail unit (a flower studio). A third building containing the tea rooms would remain unchanged.
Work to create the Deer Park Tap was completed last year and an alcohol licence was in place, but the planning application was refused.
The decision was made without going before the Council's planning board and officers concluded: "The Council considers that the proposed public house and associated outside seating area (use class Sui Generis) would be in conflict with the residential properties on Arran Hill and Church View by introducing a use which would lead to unacceptable levels of noise nuisance and general disturbance to local residents during the daytime and evening in this residential location."
Advertisement
The council even authorised enforcement action to secure the cessation of the use of part the building as a public house (sui generis), and the removal of the associated external seating area.
Now new plans show that outdoor seating will be removed entirely from the south-eastern elevation of the development and new outdoor seating would be located to the west of the proposed development utilising the screening provided by another building on the site.
Solid timber fences will be installed around the outdoor seating in order to provide additional screening for the residential dwellings to the south on Arran Hill and west on Church View.
In addition, new toilets would be provided internally to avoid customers using externally located toilets. The adjoining retail unit (florist) would become part of the proposed bar forming a new entrance to the bar located at the western (partially screened) end of the building.
A noise report concludes that, given the ambient noise from the nearby main road and "with the provision of mitigation measures as proposed, noise associated with the external seating area is considered to be negligible."
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Deer Park Tap / Facebook
Having earlier been refused planning permission by Rotherham Council, plans have been updated to deal with noise concerns raised by nearby residents.
Rothbiz reported last year on plans at Deer Park Farm, a family run business based at Thrybergh that has evolved into a destination now offering bespoke furniture, antiques and a farm shop.
The application involved rearranging the current buildings in order to create a retail unit in a current storage building to be occupied by an antiques emporium. A separate building would then see the three current retail units changed into one drinking establishment and one retail unit (a flower studio). A third building containing the tea rooms would remain unchanged.
Work to create the Deer Park Tap was completed last year and an alcohol licence was in place, but the planning application was refused.
The decision was made without going before the Council's planning board and officers concluded: "The Council considers that the proposed public house and associated outside seating area (use class Sui Generis) would be in conflict with the residential properties on Arran Hill and Church View by introducing a use which would lead to unacceptable levels of noise nuisance and general disturbance to local residents during the daytime and evening in this residential location."
Advertisement
The council even authorised enforcement action to secure the cessation of the use of part the building as a public house (sui generis), and the removal of the associated external seating area.
Now new plans show that outdoor seating will be removed entirely from the south-eastern elevation of the development and new outdoor seating would be located to the west of the proposed development utilising the screening provided by another building on the site.
Solid timber fences will be installed around the outdoor seating in order to provide additional screening for the residential dwellings to the south on Arran Hill and west on Church View.
In addition, new toilets would be provided internally to avoid customers using externally located toilets. The adjoining retail unit (florist) would become part of the proposed bar forming a new entrance to the bar located at the western (partially screened) end of the building.
A noise report concludes that, given the ambient noise from the nearby main road and "with the provision of mitigation measures as proposed, noise associated with the external seating area is considered to be negligible."
Deer Park Retail Village website
Images: Deer Park Tap / Facebook
0 comments:
Post a Comment