News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber lights touch paper for business celebrations





Following the success of last year’s Celebration For Business event, which saw visitors to the Magna Centre entertained with singing waiters and a number of fairground attractions including a full sized carousel, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is once again hoping to recapture the spirit of South Yorkshire’s business community when the awards return to the Rotherham venue on 4th November.



There will be plenty of opportunities for local businesses to make a bang on the evening, with ten different awards up for grabs, as well as an opportunity to build connections and network with local business leaders. The popular event has received support from headline sponsor Glu Recruit will also pay tribute to some of the region’s longest serving companies which will receive a salute to business, in recognition of the important contribution they have made towards shaping the regional economy.



Promising to be an event with a difference, applications for the awards will open on 13th June and there limited sponsorship packages are available. Proceeds from the evening will be used to support the Chamber’s chosen charity of the year, as well as promising a night remember, and a far cry from traditional black tie awards evenings.



Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber said: “With this year’s celebration event taking place the day before bonfire night, we wanted to give businesses based in South Yorkshire to chance to create some fireworks of their own and this year, we’re hoping to build on the success we achieved in 2021 by creating a chance for members of the local business community to come together, reflect on their achievements over the past twelve months and celebrate the achievements of those businesses who have gone above and beyond the call of duty and succeeding in a particularly challenging economic climate.



“Running a business can be tough, and every company which has successfully navigated their way through the Covid-19 pandemic should be proud of their achievements. The Chamber’s Celebration For Business is one of the largest events we host each year and it will provide an opportunity for local businesses to connect, make new business connections as well as reflecting on their own achievements. It promises to be an event not to be missed.”



Rob Shaw, Managing Director, Glu Recruit said: “As active members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, we’re thrilled to be this year’s headline sponsor for the business awards. It’s an event the whole team look forward to and love attending, and it’s a great opportunity to celebrate the successes of business in the local area as well as letting our hair down.



“We really feel our sponsorship helps to reinforce the great work we have been doing with the Chamber and we look forward to continuing our support and collaborations as we continue to grow.



“As a proud Rotherham based business, this will help to reaffirm our commitment to serving the local community, as well as being a huge landmark for Glu Recruit after six years of trading.”



The Celebration for Business Awards are open to all members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber as well as companies which To apply for Chamber award, businesses can download an application form from the event website: www.brawards.co.uk from 13th June.



The Salute to business awards recognise businesses which are celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2022 and companies celebrating their 25th, 50th, 75th or even 100th anniversary should contact Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber on 01709 386200.



Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is calling on businesses based in Barnsley, Rotherham and the surrounding area to showcase the strength and diversity of the local economy by hosting what it promises will be an evening of celebrations like no other.