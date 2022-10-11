News: Chamber Means Business showcases diversity of regional economy
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has hailed the success of its Chamber Means Business exhibition after welcoming more than 300 delegates to the popular event which returned to the AESSEAL New York Stadium recently.
Promising a chance for members of the local business community to come together, make new connections, the sell-out exhibition brought together companies from across South Yorkshire’s local business community who showcased some of the innovative work being delivered across the region.
Sponsored by KCM Waste Management and BIPC South Yorkshire, Chamber Means Business is regarded by many as being a key date on the local business calendar.
Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce said: “Chamber Means Business is a unique event on the Chamber’s busy calendar. Since we first launched the exhibition ten years ago, it has firmly established itself as an important date in the local business calendar and one which helps to showcase some of the incredible work being delivered in our region by businesses operating in many different sectors.
“This year saw the exhibition sell out in record time and I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the event. The success of events like Chamber Means Business helps to illustrate the strength, diversity and resilience of our local economy.
“Our events programme plays an important part of the work that we as a Chamber of Commerce deliver and we are looking forward to welcoming more businesses to our packed autumn programme, culminating in our Celebration of Business in November.”
