News: Rotherham transport investments detailed
By Tom Austen
Over £50m of investment in Rotherham transport schemes has been detailed by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
Rothbiz revealed in August that a number of transport projects in Rotherham had secured funding from a Government settlement with South Yorkshire.
The City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS) investment is on its way and £570m will bring significant improvements to South Yorkshire’s transport system, enabling people to make public transport and walking and cycling their first choice for travel.
Rotherham projects include:
Roundabout improvements - £22.38m
At the roundabouts at Ickles (£7.5m), St Anne's (£5m), Worrygoose (£4.88m) and Stag (£5m), new junctions are proposed with bus priority and improved pedestrian and cycle crossings. The aim is to deliver "bus passenger journey time savings, improved bus journey reliability, better walking & cycling journey ambiance and mode shift."
Fitzwilliam Road - £6.6m
Also at Eastwood, widening and improvements are planned for Fitzwilliam Road between St Anne’s Roundabout and Mushroom Roundabout to provide an inbound bus lane and separate cycleways.
Active Travel / Cycle schemes - £6.4m
Active Travel neighbourhoods are to be developed in Eastwood, Herringthorpe (£3.5m) and Moorgate (£1.4m) with the provision of measures to manage traffic volumes, traffic speeds and parking. More cycleways are proposed for Broom (£1.5m).
Wickersley Road - £2m
On Wickersley Road, a new bus lane and cycleways are set to be created along 2km of existing highway space as part of a Sustainable Travel corridor.
Mainline Station - £1m
The SYMCA is being allowed to only spend up to £1m from the pot between now and 2027 to "develop the Outline Business Case (OBC) for an integrated mainline and tram-train station." £7m is being held back due to uncertainties regarding the timing of the full station scheme that emerged following the publication of the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan and the ongoing HS2 Leeds Area Study.
Waverley Station - £1m
At Waverley, a contribution from the CRSTS is for business case development work up to 2026. Work has been underway for a number of years through the Restoring Your Railway "Ideas Fund" for a new railway station on the Sheffield to Lincoln line at Waverley serving the new community and the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
Local and Neighbourhood Transport Complementary Programme - £6m
Each local authority is to recieve funds for a broad range of the smaller scale interventions required to complement the CRSTS scheme allocations and provide efficiency and effectiveness across the network upon which the regional strategic objectives and investments can be delivered. Also delivering localised investments within communities to open up the network to all users and encourage sustainable access to leisure, facilities and employment.
A number of projects are on standby including the mainline station, 1km of bus lane along the A633 Warren Vale, the provision of cycleways in Hellaby and creating active travel neighbourhoods in Maltby and Brecks.
Business cases are in development for the schemes with the funding to be spent between now and 2027. The settlement consolidates funding from previous allocations of the Highways Maintenance Block, Potholes Fund and Integrated Transport Block.
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
These schemes are such a waste of funds. Cycle and Bicycle lanes. Bicycle lanes in place are currently underused. So I don't see an increase by adding more to the network. And increasing bus lanes for fewer operational services? This money should all be focused on obtaining a mainline station for Rotherham. This will improve commenter transit to the aid station.
Post a Comment