News: SBD Apparel crowned Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Business of the Year





SBD Apparel, which counts elite strength and fitness athletes across the world amongst its growing client base, as well as being synonymous with the World’s Strongest Man Competition, proved to be a worthy winner of the title of Business of the Year after successfully opening a new manufacturing hub at Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).



The glittering event took place at Magna and saw around 500 members of the local business community come together to create a party-like atmosphere, complete with its own light show, aerial dancers, fire eaters and much more. Hosted by Life on Mars and Emmerdale star Dean Andrews, the event saw nine awards presented on the evening, recognising the efforts of all aspects of the business community: from apprentices and new entrepreneurs taking the first tentative steps in their chosen vocations to businesses which have gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to staff development, customer service and growth.



The charity and not-for-profit sector were also rewarded, with all finalists and highly commended entrants receiving cash prizes to support their work. The overall title of Charity of the Year was presented to Rotherham Rise in recognition of its efforts to support victims of domestic abuse and child sexual exploitation.



Longstanding businesses were also recognised, for their commitment to supporting the local economy with certificates presented to HLM Architects (40 years), Rush House (40 years), Airmaster (30 years) and The Source Skills Academy (20 years), and special recognition was also given to four recipients of the Queen’s Award for Enterprise over the past twelve months: AESSEAL, Cooper Turner Beck, Corrosion Resistant Materials and Waterman Corporate Enterprises.



Joada Allen, President, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber said: “I would like to congratulate every business who was shortlisted, highly commended, and won awards during our evening. It’s great to have our awards back and it was clear not only from the numbers of entries we received but the quality of the submissions that there has been some incredible work delivered by businesses in Barnsley & Rotherham and the wider region over the past twelve months.



“In business we must be brave enough to take a calculated risk, to sometimes fail and start again, but with the right mindset and support from organisations like the Chamber of Commerce, we can all play a part in building a brighter future for our region."



Award winners in full:



Charity of the Year in Association with Barnsley College

· Rotherham Rise – Winner

· BIADS - Highly Commended

· Rush House - Highly Commended

· Barnsley Sea Cadets - Shortlisted

· Support Dogs – Shortlisted



Most Promising New Business Award in Association with Launchpad

· ACW Medical Services – Winner

· District Four Design - Highly Commended

· Timmins Candles - Highly Commended

· Fragrance Oils Direct – Shortlisted

· Instincts Training – Shortlisted



Apprentice of the Year Award in Association with Enzygo

· Bailey Robinson - Albion Valves UK Ltd – Winner

· Jack Craven - Corrosion Resistant Materials – Highly Commended

· Aneeka Zaynah Zarar - Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau Ltd – Highly Commended

· Grace Palmer - Barnsley Healthcare Federation – Shortlisted

· Charlotte Palmer - Clear Quality Limited – Shortlisted



Business Growth Award in Association with BIPC South Yorkshire

· SBD Apparel Limited – Winner

· Euramax Solutions – Highly Commended

· Lensgo Visual Media – Highly Commended

· Brook Corporate Developments – Shortlisted

· KCM Waste Management – Shortlisted



Business Community Impact Award in Association with Rotherham Together Partnership

· EQUANS – Winner

· GXO – Highly Commended

· KCM Waste Management – Highly Commended

· All Seasons Group – Shortlisted

· Make Your Mark UK – Shortlisted



Commitment To People Development Award in Association with RNN Group

· Oxley & Coward Solicitors LLP – Winner

· IT Desk UK – Highly Commended

· Glu Recruit – Highly Commended

· Rush House – Shortlisted

· Unique School Solutions – Shortlisted



Excellence In Customer Service Award the Source Skills Academy

· Steel City Marketing Ltd - Winner

· Dark Cherry Creative - Highly Commended

· Mason Thomas Law - Highly Commended

· Clear Quality Limited – Shortlisted

· Make Your Mark UK – Shortlisted



Business Person of the Year Award in Association with Shorts

· Adam Bradley - Corrosion Resistant Materials – Winner

· Rebecca Broadhead - Electrical Safety UK – Shortlisted

· Nicola Longley - Hydrov Submersible Surveys Ltd – Shortlisted

· Gareth Hickling - KCM Waste Management – Highly Commended

· Zoe Croot - Lime Tree Nursery – Highly Commended



Business of the Year Award In Association With Glu Recruit

· SBD Apparel Limited – Winner



