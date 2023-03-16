News: Skills Celebration Event being held in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
South Yorkshire SME businesses are invited to attend a major new skills event, being held at Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham on Thursday March 23.
The South Yorkshire Skills Celebration Event is the result of a collaboration between South Yorkshire learning providers and the local Chambers of Commerce, which is designed to ‘connect people, skills and business’ and celebrate skills training and development in the region. It will showcase the benefits and positive social impact of lifelong learning for individuals and businesses, with a focus on micro/SME businesses within the area, as well as giving businesses the opportunity to network with other businesses and to meet representatives of local colleges.
Partners involved and attending the event include Barnsley College, DN College Group (Doncaster), RNN Group (Rotherham), the AMRC Training Centre, Northern College, Sheffield College, Sheffield Hallam University and South Yorkshire Providers Network.
Keynote speakers at the South Yorkshire Skills Celebration Event will include Barnsley College Deputy Principal of Development and Productivity, David Akeroyd; Dan Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber of Commerce; and Andrew Denniff, CEO of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce. The event will also showcase some of the local colleges’ great examples of skills development, involving young and more mature students in achieving their ambitions, working either in their own businesses or with local SMEs.
Andrew Denniff, Chief Executive of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber of Commerce said: “To enable changes in the future, we need to get underneath the bonnet of our skills shortages and tackle the issues head on. This event is just the start of learning providers and business collaborating even more closely to make tangible changes across South Yorkshire, which will spur a range of positive outcomes for local employers and people within the region.”
The event is expected to continue the process of creating closer collaboration between businesses and learning providers, following a £2.5m Strategic Development Fund (SDF) grant from the Department for Education which will allow local areas to improve skills engagement, capacity and delivery. This means removing barriers to skills and training for businesses and local people.
As a result, South Yorkshire Skills is set to improve both capacity and capability across South Yorkshire, offering advanced skills training in green skills, modern construction methods, advanced manufacturing and sustainable technologies that support the region’s move to a zero-carbon economy.
For more details or to book a place visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/south-yorkshire-skills-celebration-event-tickets-558772913827
Images: Magna
Images: Magna
