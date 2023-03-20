News: The £1m Rotherham hotel listed on Rightmove
By Tom Austen
A leading business agent has been brought in to help find new operators for the George Wright Boutique Hotel in Rotherham - a stunning and unique hospitality venue.
Rothbiz reported last month on an update from the owners of the town centre venue who had been left high and dry by tenants who have hit financial trouble.
Back in 2018 the Grade II listed "hidden gem" of a building reopened as as boutique hotel, bar and restaurant following a £500,000 revamp led by Mark Mcgrail, owner of SME Environmental Holdings.
Having undertaken urgent repairs, the owners have now brought in Ernest Wilson, the Leeds-based commercial real estate agency, to find new operators, or even new owners.
The former office built in a Tudor Revival style is tucked away behind the High Street on The Crofts. It was famously occupied by George Wright & Company in the 1800's who designed and manufactured elaborate stoves and fireplaces. The site also formed lawyer's offices from 1777-1887.
The listing on property website Rightmove states that the "Ultra-Chic and Elegant Venue" is ready for immediate occupancy, adding that "no expense was spared in the concept planning and construction of this very unique, boutique, luxury hotel and high class restaurant." It includes "seven superior en-suite rooms, including a bridal suite with super king size bed, a restaurant and bar doubling up as a private function room, and three beautiful and individual outdoor courtyards.
"On finishing the construction project, the owner leased the property to tenants and a high end restaurant and bar was established, enhancing the wedding venue business and hotel hospitality business. Currently, due to unforeseen circumstances, the business has been closed and now stands vacant, in readiness for new, enterprising and ambitious new operators. The property is still predominantly fully furnished and equipped, ready to restart operations and fulfil the demand for forward bookings, which continue to be strong. In fact, there have already been enquiries for weddings and events to the tune of £40,000 in potential revenue this year."
Offers are being sought for an ingoing leasehold premium for the existing fixtures, fittings and equipment in situ, and a new lease guided at £75,000 with an initial passing rent of £45,000 per annum.
The buidling owners took to Facebook recently to say that they had been "devastated" to hear the stories from customers losing out on bookings and staff regarding unpaid wages.
