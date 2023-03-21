News: Contracts awarded for Rotherham town centre regen projects
By Tom Austen
Private sector contractors have been appointed to progress Rotherham Council-led regeneration schemes in Rotherham town centre.
On Corporation Street, where the authority has acquired the former Wilko's retail unit, Bowmer & Kirkland has been appointed to do the demolition work.
The construction and development group is in town having been awarded the £33.9m construction contract via Muse and the council for the nearby Forge Island development – bringing a state-of-the-art cinema, 69 room hotel, and six restaurants providing food from around the world to the town centre.
With work underway, a council report shows that transport bosses have indicated that they will not support the closure of Corporation Street for a prolonged period, meaning the only workable access is from the Forge Island side.
The report also shows that Bowmer & Kirkland has raised concerns over the demolition of 4 Corporation Street "stating that there is a real danger of both delays to the programme and a risk to health and safety if another contractor is brought into the scheme to work in the same space at the same time as the main works are progressing.
"Bowmer & Kirkland have a wealth of experience in completing demolition and refurbishment schemes and would be looking to commence the works as soon as possible to minimise the impact to the HV /substation installation and the works around the entrance. Logistically, they would be able to incorporate the demolition whilst carrying out works on site B [part of the Forge Island site], this would take a large amount of planning in terms of access and egress, however if they had control over both sites this would be manageable."
The site had been earmarked as the potential location for a new theatre.
A figure for the contract has not been disclosed.
Meanwhile, at the delayed pocket park on the High Street, local firm, SME Environmental Services Ltd has been appointed to carry out works including some remaining site clearance, along with blocking up access between the adjacent building, and the installation of vehicle barriers to the adjacent car park. The contract value is £49,880.
The plans for the former Primark store have been scaled back as the council wrestles with delays and rising costs.
Along Sheffield Road and Westgate, where Rotherham Council has purchased further properties and plots of land for housing, Esh Construction Ltd has been awarded a contract for enabling works.
A council report on the £483,842.47 contract states: "As part of Rotherham’s continued diversification of and investment in the town centre this scheme contributes to the delivery of a new residential quarter in the town centre. This contract will facilitate the progression of the Riverside Residential Quarter through the development of an engineering design solution and delivery strategy for a new riverside walk and realignment and infrastructure works to Water Lane."
2 comments:
If water lane is being developed, surely the current drug/homeless centre in the former Swan public house needs moving and that property possibly reopening as a public house, especially with a bridge to new York stadium planned,would do good business, especially on match days .
There are two pubs very close already. Can't see another being viable. RUFC only play at home in the league 23 times each season and that is nowhere enough to make a pub pay.
