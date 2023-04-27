News: AESSEAL sponsors Get Up To Speed with STEM for sixth year
By Tom Austen
AESSEAL attended the recent Get Up To Speed with STEM event as Gold headline sponsors for the sixth year running.
Led by The Work-wise Foundation, Get Up To Speed aims to showcase the world of work to young people and offer the opportunity for businesses to engage with the next generation and with each other. On Wednesday 29th March, students from across South Yorkshire gathered at the event at the Magna Science Adventure Centre, Rotherham.
At the Business Breakfast, attended by special guest Dame Julie Kenny DBE, DL, businesses joined together to discuss their journeys and strategies in meeting the dual challenges of growth and becoming a sustainable business, and how skills are at the heart of this.
Keynote speakers included Richard Sulley - Net Zero Project Director, and Tom Rumboll from SYNETIQ Ltd. A panel discussion included contributions from Ava Jones (Head of Marketing, AESSEAL), Marie Cooper (CEO, CBE+), Ian Nicholls (Group Technical Director, Sheffield Forgemasters), Richard Sulley, and Tom Rumboll.
AESSEAL also held a mechanical seal workshop, where students were able to build their own mechanical seals and learn about the components within a seal.
Past and present apprentices, including Junior Content Creator Jessica Copeland, spoke at the event to share their journey through the business.
Jessica said: "I thoroughly enjoyed my experience at this year’s Get Up To Speed with STEM event, I had the opportunity to speak about my apprenticeship experience with AESSEAL® and talk to businesses developing post GCSE options. I would love to be involved again with GUTS in the future."
AESSEAL is the largest part of the AES Engineering Ltd group, which operates in over 100 countries. The British-owned group manufactures its core products in Rotherham, which are used by major industry globally to prevent the leakage of liquids and gases into the environment, thereby preventing environmental damage as well as avoiding a health and safety risk.
The Department of Education ranked AESSEAL among the UK’s top 100 best apprentice employers for 2022 for their vital work boosting career opportunities for more people.
The company is hosting a factory tour for potential apprentices at its global headquarters in Rotherham on May 3 at 4pm.
AESSEAL website
Images: AESSEAL
