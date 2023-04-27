News: Demolition begins on former Wilkos site in Rotherham town centre
By Tom Austen
Demolition work on the former Wilkos building on Corporation Street is under way as the regeneration of Rotherham town centre continues.
As reported by Rothbiz, the Council acquired the building at 4 Corporation Street in January 2023 to prevent it from becoming a long-term empty building, after high street household, DIY and homewares chain, Wilkos, closed the store after 127 years in the town centre.
The authority said that the site will be utilised to enhance the Town Centre Masterplan, and over the next 18 months will be part of the Forge Island site compound.
A planning application for demolition showed that the site was earmarked as the potential location for a new theatre.
The 20,423 sq ft property was vacated by the value general merchandise retailer at the start of 2022. It sits alongside the former Riverside Precinct and Chantry Buildings - again acquired and demolished by the council as part of regerenation works - and the former Mecca Bingo, another authority acquisition "that will contribute to the further regeneration of the Leisure & Cultural Quarter."
A new theatre is included in a new place-based investment strategy outlined by the council and has been given an investment figure of c.£28m.
Bowmer & Kirkland has been appointed to do the demolition work as they are the main contrator on the Forge Island scheme.
Heavy plant machinery is currently in operation on the back of the building and will continue to demolish the rest of the structure in sections over the next six weeks.
After being removed, the materials will be recycled and reused in other projects across the UK.
Prior to the demolition starting, the building was stripped inside to ensure that all asbestos was removed.
Cllr Denise Lelliott, Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Business and Economy said: “With the crane now towering over the ongoing works on Forge Island and more town centre homes becoming occupied, we’re making progress on our plans to regenerate Rotherham town centre. The closure of Wilko’s after such a long time was clearly a loss but sadly this is a pattern seen in other town centres across the country. So rather than leave the building empty we want to use the space to help facilitate the wider Forge Island development over the coming months.”
Images: RMBC
