News: New Parkgate link road spurs landowner into action
By Tom Austen
The construction of a new £12m transport scheme in Rotherham has led to a prominent landowner putting forward proposals to take advantage of the improvements in the area around Parkgate Shopping.
Outline plans show some 434,862 sq ft of new commercial space on brownfield land.
Work began at the start of 2023 on new 800 metre road between Aldwarke Lane and both Stonerow Way and Stadium Way which is set to provide a second access route to Parkgate Shopping, via a roundabout between the two railway bridges. It is designed to relieve existing congestion on the A633 around Parkgate Shopping and improve traffic flow and bus journey times on the corridor and wider road network.
The Stadium Group, which successfully developed the retail park in the Enterprise Zone created on the former Parkage steel works, has now used the link road as a catalyst to look again at a remaining 22 acre plot of land bordered by Aldwarke Lane, Parkgate Shopping, the railway line and the new link road.
Plans, drawn up by Tetra Tech and DLA Architecture, explain that the land was historically used to dispose of blast furnace slag associated with the former Parkgate Steel works and formerly contained coke ovens, a tarred slag works, railway sidings, liquid waste lagoons and a subsequent aggregate working plant.
Remaining undeveloped, the site was designated to be a mixed use area in the borough's local plan in 2018 and various options have been looked at.
Initial discussion from 2021 show that 260 residential apartments were considered but leisure uses were discounted due to concerns over viability. Therefore, the first plans to come forward are for a range of industrial buildings covering the whole site.
Outline plans show five units for B2 General industrial and B8 Storage or distribution with a gross external area of 434,862 sq ft.
With the new link road, access would be from Aldwarke Lane and Stadium Way / Stonerow Way, where a new park & ride facility is being created for the Sheffield - Rotherham tram train.
The proposal is larger than the similar recent application for 330,000 sq ft of commercial buildings on surplus land at the Sewage Treatment Works at Aldwarke where applicants say over 800 new jobs could be created.
Previous plans from the Stadium Group for the land have included a 2004 scheme based around an 11 pitch soccer dome with a health and fitness club and swimming pool, plus new retail and restaurant units.
The plans were recommended for approval but developers withdrew when the council included a condition that permission would only be granted with a £1.6m contribution towards the construction of a new road between Stonerow Way including a bridge over the railway line.
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
800 new jobs.....yeah right!More like more units standing empty!
Skyscrapers anyone?
