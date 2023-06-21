News: Parking charges to be introduced at Rotherham United's stadium
By Tom Austen
A new set of parking charges look set to be brought in at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, the home of Rotherham United.
Charges range from £2 for 2 hours to £10 for 24 hours.
Rothbiz reported in 2020 that a planning application had been submitted on behalf of the Championship club to vary the conditions of the original 2010 application for the £20m stadium on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
Approved without going to the planning board at Rotherham Council, the plans enable over 300 spaces in the northern car park, which sits between the stadium, the council offices and the remains of the Guest & Chrimes building, to be used on non-match days on a charged basis for visitors to the town.
Now Rotherham Council is using powers under the Traffic Managemnet Act to introduce charges in the off street car park.
Users who park for less than 30 minutes, to visit the ticket office or club shop for example, will not be charged, but the new charges scheduled are:
Up to 2 hours - £2
Up to 3 hours - £3
Up to 10 hours - £5
24 hours - £10
The car park is also set to operate parking permits.
The 2020 planning application showed that the southern car park, and its 225 spaces, would be used by stadium staff, visitors and tenants, such as Mears and Hughie Construction.
Both car parks would continue to be used on match days for those with parking permits.
The planner's report also added that the variation would apply the use of the northern car park on both match days and non-match days on a charged basis. The proposal also includes the provision of barriers at the access and egress points and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) will be used to monitor use of the car park.
Planners concluded: "It is considered that the site can operate as a mix of pay and display spaces while also being available for use during matchdays, and the potential increase in traffic during the week will not have an adverse impact on the highway network."
The move comes as plans are submitted for commercial development on a nearby car park on Brinsworth Street.
Images: Google Maps
Images: Google Maps
