News: Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards return for 2023
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber have announced the launch of the 2023 Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards, the prestigious awards event aimed at recognising and celebrating the remarkable achievements of businesses and entrepreneurs in Barnsley, Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire region.
Sponsored by RNN Group, the awards ceremony, which will take place on Friday 3rd November 2023 at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham, promises to be an exciting and inspiring showcase of the local business community’s outstanding contribution to the region.
The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards is an annual highlight on the local business calendar, bringing together businesses of all sizes to celebrate their accomplishments. By shining a spotlight on exceptional businesses and business leaders, the awards aim to inspire others and promote the region’s economic growth.
The awards will feature a range of categories that reflect the diverse sectors within the Barnsley and Rotherham business community. Some of the categories include the “Businessperson of the Year Award”, “Most Promising New Business Award”, “Excellence in Customer Service Award” and “Community Impact Award,” among others. Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber use a rigorous judging process to ensure a truly deserving winner in each category and crowning the overall “Business of the Year” award from the selection of category winners.
The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards are proud to have established partnerships with local businesses, organisations, and sponsors who share the vision of promoting excellence and innovation in the region. Their generous support has made it possible to create an event that rewards success and provides a valuable networking opportunity for guests.
This year welcomes the RNN Group as Headline Sponsor, CEO and Principal of the RNN Group, Jason Austin said: “The RNN Group is delighted to be the headline sponsor for the Region’s Business Awards, supporting the work of the Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce and in the year that the RNN Group achieved a Good Ofsted Rating, of which we are all very proud of and achieved due to a collective effort of students, staff, partners and employers from around the region.
“Every year, we are honoured to be part of the awards and celebrate everything that is good about our local business community at this event, so we are delighted to support these awards through our headline sponsorship.
“Our vision as a Group is to ‘lead on innovation and skills in our communities’ and much of this is achieved through our work with businesses and employers, and therefore we are delighted to be able to champion the region’s business talent.”
Carrie Sudbury, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber Chief Executive said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards. This is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to showcase their hard work, innovation, and dedication to excellence.
“I would encourage all businesses in Barnsley and Rotherham to enter these awards and be recognised for their outstanding contributions. Together, let’s celebrate the success stories that make our business community thrive and inspire others to reach new heights.”
The Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards are eagerly anticipated by the local business community and will serve as a platform to award those who have made a significant impact in the region.
Tickets will be available to purchase soon, with nominations for the various categories will be open next week, giving ample time for businesses to put themselves forward or for others to nominate them.
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber Awards website
Images: BR Chamber
