News: Rotherham Council planners recommend approval for over 200 houses on former greenbelt land
By Tom Austen
Despite a number of objections, plans for a large residential development on former greenbelt land in Rotherham look set to be approved, with a number of conditions.
Rothbiz has previously reported that landowners had worked together to secure a residential allocation for the nearly 50 acre site off Lathe Road / Worry Goose Lane / Sheep Cote Road at Whiston through the development of the borough's Local Plan.
The site consists of two arable fields divided by a bank and hedgerow and sits between existing housing and Sitwell golf course.
Outline plans for 450 house development on adjacent land at Whiston were approved by Rotherham Council's planning board in 2020.
The planning board at Rotherham Council are now being recomended to approve E V Waddington Ltd's outline plans for for up to 217 dwellings with access at land east of Shrogswood Road.
There might be potential for a housing mix including apartments, semidetached, detached and townhouses varying from 1 to 5 bedrooms. The site could be divided into two / three development blocks by different developers or come forward as a single development.
Junction improvements are proposed at Shrogswood Road and East Bawtry Road, with new turn lanes into Shrogswood Road, along with a signalised pedestrian crossing in East Bawtry Road. Planners say that the junction improvement "would fully mitigate the impact of development traffic during the typical weekday morning peak hour, with no significant queues or delays on any approach."
91 letters of representation were received from individual addresses, including comments from Whiston Parish Council, the Local MP and the Local Action Group (Whiston Residents Action Group (WRAG)).
A Section 106 agreement (a mechanism which makes a development proposal acceptable in planning terms, that would not otherwise be acceptable) has been drafted. It includes measures including 25% of the total number of dwellings are to be provided on site for affordable housing provision, an education contribution, £500 per dwelling towards sustainable transport and funding for footpath and bus stop improvements.
Rothbiz has previously reported that £4.88m from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlements (CRSTS) is to be used to improve nearby Worrygoose roundabout.
A planning report concludes: "The application is considered to be acceptable in principle given the site is an allocated Housing Site in the Local Plan, while the access arrangements being considered as part of this outline application would raise no significant highway issues that would warrant a refusal on highway grounds.
"It is therefore considered that the outline application would comply with relevant national and local planning policies in respect of the principle and access, and whilst noted and considered the issues raised by local objectors, would not, in this instance tip the planning balance towards a refusal that would be reasonably justified."
Images: Google Maps
2 comments:
"91 letters of representation were received from individual addresses, including comments from Whiston Parish Council, the Local MP and the Local Action Group (Whiston Residents Action Group (WRAG))."
And as always, they were ignored!
Not be building many house's,when house price collapses,which is on cards,and with higher and higher interest rates,who's going to buy em?STOP BUILDING ON OUR GREEN SPACE'S!
