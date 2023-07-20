News: Agreement reached over burnt out buildings





Located on a key gateway into the town centre, the burnt-out buildings that make up 3-7 Corporation Street have been a long-standing eyesore in Rotherham. Khyber Pass Indian Restaurant (no.7) suffered fire damage in December 2005 with the ‘Envy’ night club above (no.7) suffering a similar fate in April 2007 (affecting the retail units below). The Muskaan Indian Restaurant (no. 3-5) was also fire damaged in July 2011.



Attempting to acquire the site, the authority served a



The CPO is running alongside the authority's attempt to acquire the property by private treaty, but this was complicated with the recent death of the landowner and the property going into probate.



Advertisement

However, an update from the council this week states that: "an agreement to acquire the property at 3-5 & 7 Corporation Street has now been reached resulting in the removal of the freeholder’s objection to the Compulsory Purchase Order."



Officers will now work to agree Heads of Terms and complete the land transaction.



A CPO uses powers provided the government to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest. The council already has planning permission for a £6m mixed-use scheme, and external funds, to support the regeneration.



Rothbiz understands that three objections to the CPO were received - one from the landowner and others around rear access to properties on Bridgegate.



Plans were approved in May.



The council is now engaging with the private sector to establish the level of interest in the redevelopment of the site.



£3.2m has already been secured through the Town Deal and Levelling Up funds which is intended to be used to acquire the land, clear the site and address the viability gap that exists in the development scheme.



To support the CPO, Rotherham Council has also said that, if it can't secure a partner, then it will secure the necessary resources to deliver the scheme itself using its Town Centre Investment Fund (TCIF).



Images: Google Maps / AHR Located on a key gateway into the town centre, the burnt-out buildings that make up 3-7 Corporation Street have been a long-standing eyesore in Rotherham. Khyber Pass Indian Restaurant (no.7) suffered fire damage in December 2005 with the ‘Envy’ night club above (no.7) suffering a similar fate in April 2007 (affecting the retail units below). The Muskaan Indian Restaurant (no. 3-5) was also fire damaged in July 2011.Attempting to acquire the site, the authority served a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) in April after negotiations with the owners failed. But it now appears that the order, which could take more than 12 months to resolve if objections are received and an inquiry is required, won't be neccessary.The CPO is running alongside the authority's attempt to acquire the property by private treaty, but this was complicated with the recent death of the landowner and the property going into probate.However, an update from the council this week states that: "an agreement to acquire the property at 3-5 & 7 Corporation Street has now been reached resulting in the removal of the freeholder’s objection to the Compulsory Purchase Order."Officers will now work to agree Heads of Terms and complete the land transaction.A CPO uses powers provided the government to enable acquiring authorities to compulsorily purchase land to carry out a function which Parliament has decided is in the public interest. The council already has planning permission for a £6m mixed-use scheme, and external funds, to support the regeneration.Rothbiz understands that three objections to the CPO were received - one from the landowner and others around rear access to properties on Bridgegate.The council is now engaging with the private sector to establish the level of interest in the redevelopment of the site.£3.2m has already been secured through the Town Deal and Levelling Up funds which is intended to be used to acquire the land, clear the site and address the viability gap that exists in the development scheme.To support the CPO, Rotherham Council has also said that, if it can't secure a partner, then it will secure the necessary resources to deliver the scheme itself using its Town Centre Investment Fund (TCIF).

It has been a long time coming but it now appears that Rotherham Council has reached an agreement with the owners of the eyesore buildings in Rotherham town centre that have remained burnt out and empty for well over a decade.