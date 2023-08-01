News: Future theme park leaders start innovative trainee programme at Gulliver's
By Tom Austen
A group of future theme park managers have joined a bespoke training scheme run by Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts.
Six trainee managers have started the year-long programme, designed to develop leaders to work at any one of Gulliver’s UK sites, in Warrington, Milton Keynes, Matlock Bath or Rotherham.
Now in its eighth year, the programme offers trainees opportunities and experience across different areas of the business on a series of placements.
The graduates – drawn from across the UK – will manage their own bespoke projects, receive mentoring from senior Gulliver's staff and have access to external development coaches and experts.
Once they have completed the training programme, they will step into leadership roles across the company.
The trainees are Lauren Clarke-Baptiste (22) from Leicester, Fergus Gallagher (24) from Cardiff, Kieran James (20) from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Dade Whittle-McEvoy (23) from Wigan, Natalie Clarke (27) from Chester but born and raised in Sheffield and Kyran West (24) from Nottingham.
Dade graduated from Lancaster University with a first class degree in Mathematics and has previous experience in catering, hospitality and retail. He said: "I’m eager to explore all departments of the business and meet everyone along the way."
Lauren, a graduate of the University of Birmingham who also has five years waitress experience, said: “I am really looking forward to learning more about hospitality and putting customers first to ensure they receive the best experience we can deliver at Gulliver’s.”
Dean Kimberley, director of loyalty and marketing at Gulliver's Theme Park Resorts, said: “Our trainee manager programme is something we are incredibly proud of here at Gulliver’s. Since 2015, we have seen 44 trainees finish the programme and 22 are still in the business and doing fantastic things.
“We are really pleased to welcome this next intake who have shown a commitment to learning new skills and gaining experience that will prepare them for successful careers at Gulliver's.
“Our new trainees will play a pivotal role as we look to continue our growth and expansion across our Gulliver’s resorts.”
Images: Gulliver's
Images: Gulliver's
