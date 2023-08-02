News: World-leading engineering firm planning to expand at Rotherham's AMP
By Tom Austen
Another world-leading engineering firm has set out plans that would enable it to move from Sheffield to Rotherham as part of an expansion that aims to create jobs and drive innovation.
A planning application has recently been submitted for a purpose built unit on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham that would be occupied by Vulcan Engineering Ltd.
Currently based in Sheffield, Vulcan Engineering Limited specialises in the production of mechanical seals and encapsulated ‘o’-rings. The company has a global presence and is an established world leader in the development and manufacture of high purity, composite encapsulated seals that fulfil a demand in the market where an engineering polymer is either not available or is extremely cost prohibitive.
Having doubled their turnover in the last five years from £15m to £30m as a Group on sealing products, the move is part of expansion plans where turnover is forecasted to increase to £60m within the next five years.
The application comprises the development of a new advanced manufacturing and distribution facility, including high-quality research and development offering.
At 52,000 sq ft the unit would include a work area/store on the ground floor, manufacturing on the second floor and supporting research and development functions on each floor.
Plans show that, if approved, the new development would create 110 jobs.
Previously known as Plot 1, the site is alongside Rolls-Royce, Castings Technology and X-Cel Superturn. Applicants say that the proposals "build upon the long-standing success of the AMP, accord with the established uses and type of operators within the locality, representing an infill development within the surrounding built form."
The application submitted by consultants, Stantec, states: "As a result of the applicant’s global client base and specialist research and manufacturing discipline, the proposals would be a clear fit and continuation of the aspirations for the AMP.
"Vulcan Seals Group comprises four businesses focusing on High Technology sealing solutions, working in a variety of sectors, including aeronautical, automotive, medical, industrial processes, pharmaceutical, bio-reactors, semi-conductor industry and water.
"The proposed development will replace the existing UK based headquarters building [near Millhouses]. At this location, Vulcan Engineering will be focused on developing new products and enhanced manufacturing processes. Vulcan Engineering develops its own machinery for the manufacture of products to serve their markets with production taking place in the UK, USA and India. Future developments will include a manufacturing site based in Singapore. All operations are managed from the UK Head Office."
Rothbiz reported in May on plans for a 51,000 sq ft facility on the AMP that would house the UK headquarters and laboratory for Italian firm, Danieli.
The AMP was recently confirmed at the heart of a new South Yorkshire Investment Zone, the first in the UK.
Vulcan Engineering website
Images: Jefferson Shead Architects
