News: Historic Rotherham building to be converted into flexible workspace
By Tom Austen
IWG, the world’s largest provider of hybrid working solutions with brands including Spaces and Regus, is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Rotherham as the demand for hybrid working rapidly accelerates.
The opening is being delivered in partnership with the owner of the town centre building, who chose the IWG flexible workspace platform and has entered into a management agreement with the HQ brand.
The move is a switch from already approved plans for 13 new apartments on Grove Road. The former council office building has been occupied by Hope Church, a community church, along with being the home of Rotherham Foodbank. Both uses have secured new premises elsewhere.
IWG will add 1,000 new locations over the next year and Rotherham is seen as an important location for the expansion where demand for workspaces in the area has performed strongly and its close proximity to Sheffield making it a key regional business hub.
The building owners invested in the IWG platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working. With an annual investment of around £50m into its technology platform, IWG provides partners with access to all the company’s expertise as well as design and fit-out support and sales and marketing capabilities.
The new 10,500 sq.ft. Rotherham location will include facilities including private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces. The site forms part of a drive by IWG to meet the sharply rising demand for top class flexible working space in the area, with the new site ideally situated only a short walk into central Rotherham.
The three-storey building will provide space for established firms and start-ups across a range of industries while IWG’s Design Your Own Office service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements.
Mark Dixon, CEO & Founder of IWG, said: “We are establishing a stronger and much-needed footprint in South Yorkshire with this latest opening. As an important business hub for South Yorkshire, Rotherham is a fantastic place for us to boost our network. The need for high-quality flexible workspaces continues to soar as hybrid working becomes the new normal. We are very pleased to work in partnership with the local community to add a cutting-edge workspace to their building.”
“Our opening in Rotherham comes at a time when more and more companies are discovering that flexible working boosts employee happiness and satisfaction, while helping the environment. Our workplace model is also proven to increase productivity and allows for a business to scale up or down at significantly reduced costs.”
A planning application for the conversion, submited by agents Urban Planning, states that "the attractive central 1920s façade is not proposed to be altered, with historic features such as the sash windows being retained."
HQ website
Images: WindsorPatania Architects
