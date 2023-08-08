News: Council lines up contractors for £8m country park cafés





Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund, £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.



However, refinement of the proposals has been necessary due to "cost constraints, inflation and market challenges."



The new café will have a seating capacity of 134 offering beautiful views over the lake. The seating area is also dual aspect - the café space looks over the new play area to the rear, creating a safer place for parents to watch while their children play.



At Rother Valley, Kier Construction Ltd is being lined up for the second stage of a two-stage design and build contract for the delivery of works.



An update from the council now shows that other aspects of the scheme have been dropped, including a light touch refurbishment of existing café, education centre, mill building and water wheel that would have improved facilities and developed the courtyard area. Further funding would also need to be found to improve and extend the existing play areas and improve car parking.







Replacing an existing building that is considered to be outdated and no longer fit for purpose, the new space will be able to accommodate 80 covers inside and 40 outside.



The Sewell Group and Illingworth and Gregory Ltd are set to be awarded the second stage of a two-stage design and build contract for the delivery of works at Thrybergh.



The £2.5m project had also included a new car park to provide an additional 152 spaces but an update from the council shows that this is no longer in the plans.



A report to Rotherham Council's cabinet explains that new cafés were top of the list during consultation. On the changes, the report adds: "During the development of the project scope and design, the volatile national and international construction market and the impact of inflation has increased the estimated costs of materials, construction, fees and the availability of contractors.



"The design has been prudent in ensuring adequate value engineering whilst meeting the aims of the Levelling Up Fund, public feedback and the Council’s objectives for the leisure economy."







Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council said that "economic headwinds were against us" but added: "We want to deliver as much of it as possible. We are using some of our UKSPF money to top up some of our schemes that are coming through because right across they are all facing similar challenges. We are moving this as quickly and as sensibly as we can but we have to do that in a way that it is a proper product, not something that is bodged together."



RMBC website



