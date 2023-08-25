News: Developers secure millions for more Waverley housing
By Tom Austen
Developers and landowners have secured millions in government funding to build more houses at the Waverley regeneration scheme in Rotherham.
In June 2020, the Government launched "A New Deal for Britain" which was said to be the first step in the strategy to rebuild Britain following Covid-19 and fuel economic recovery across the UK. As part of this strategy, £53m of capital in total has been allocated to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) for supporting the development of over 3,300 new homes on brownfield land and through conversions, to be started on site within South Yorkshire by March 2025.
This funding builds upon the previous South Yorkshire Housing Fund, enabling SYMCA to support the delivery of a greater number of new homes to meet local needs which would otherwise not be brought forward by the market.
Harworth Estates Ltd, the landowner and developer of Waverley - Yorkshire’s largest ever brownfield mixed-use development - has secured approval for £3.10m of Brownfield Housing Fund capital grant to contribute towards a total scheme cost of £33.11m for "Parcel 4D." This will unlock the delivery of a 185-unit affordable housing led residential scheme comprising of 1,2,3 and 4 bed homes on the former Orgreave coal mining site.
The money is for abnormal cost items including earthworks/site levelling, enhanced foundations, retaining walls and utilities.
Harworth also secured approval for £1.47m of Brownfield Housing Fund capital grant to contribute towards a total scheme cost of £30.05m for a "Net Zero Carbon Pilot (Parcel 4C)."
SYMCA papers state that "the grant funding is required to address a number of the abnormal cost items specific to the site’s brownfield status, irregular shape and topography, as well as the additional over-build costs associated with the modular net zero carbon scheme versus a traditional build scheme, which contribute to a £2.3m viability gap."
Harworth has recently secured planning permission for a build to rent scheme at Waverley containing 156 dwellings at Waverley Central (cgi, below).
Sky-House recently secured planning permission for a scheme at Waverley Central (cgi, top), which is next to Harworth’s proposed Olive Lane town centre development.
Sky-House Co is already firmly established at the site thanks to its two previous Waverley developments a short distance away.
David Cross, ounder and director at Sky-House, said: "Our first Waverley development saw unprecedented demand for the Sky-House concept.
“Since then we have seen the second phase of 44 homes completely sold before work is even completed on site.
“And now the new site adjacent to the eagerly-anticipated Olive Lane development will place us even more firmly at the very centre of the Waverley community."
Images: CODA / Sky-House / Harworth / JRP
