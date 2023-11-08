News: Relocation for outdoor market as revamp works begin
By Tom Austen
Rotherham outdoor market will be temporarily relocated from the outdoor covered market to Effingham Street as works progress of the regeneration of Rotherham Markets.
Rothbiz rerported last month that enabling works had started on the £30m+ project after it was delayed due to rising costs. Rotherham Council has recently approved a way forward so that the lead contractors, Henry Boot, can get on site.
To allow this work to take place, the outdoor market will be temporarily relocated to Effingham Street to ensure that market traders can operate, and shoppers can continue to use it while redevelopment work is carried out. The new temporary location has been carefully chosen to provide vendors and patrons with a welcoming and accessible space while the redevelopment project is in progress.
Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Jobs & the Local Economy, Councillor Denise Lelliot, said: ”We are excited to begin the next phase in the redevelopment of the town centre markets. Local businesses, vendors, and community members have expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming changes. This temporary relocation is seen as a steppingstone towards an even more exciting and vibrant marketplace in the future.”
This relocation ensures that the existing outdoor market can continue to thrive while Rotherham evolves and grows. It also offers an exciting opportunity for both vendors and shoppers to experience a fresh and revitalised market atmosphere.
Once the works are complete, visitors will benefit from a refurbished indoor and outdoor covered market, extensive public realm, a modern and accessible central library and improved links to the town centre and college.
A key part of the borough’s town centre masterplan, a previous estimate of £31.7m for the markets redevelopment puts it second only to the £47m Forge Island development in terms of town centre investment.
The proposals have been designed to appeal to young generations and new customers, whilst not alienating the existing customer base.
Images: RMBC
