News: Architects welcome approval for vital community hub for Waverley residents
By Tom Austen
The award-winning team at Sheffield’s CODA Architecture have welcomed Rotherham Council’s approval for the long-awaited retail development at Waverley.
CODA’s design for Olive Lane - on behalf of Harworth Group plc - which will create a high-quality retail, leisure and community development centred around a pedestrianised high street.
It will include a series of high-quality public realm spaces and gateways designed by PWP Design which will tie in with the wider Waverley development strategy.
And as well as providing a community focus and much-needed facilities, it will also provide a vital link between the growing Waverley residential site near Catcliffe and the neighbouring Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP).
The Olive Lane application, showing a much reduced scheme compared to previous iterations, was approved last month,
Matt Bowker, director at CODA, said: “Following several years of design development and two planning applications we are happy to confirm that planning has been approved for a mixed used high street located in Waverley.
“Our clients Harworth Group plc set out to deliver further amenities and public realm for the residents of Waverley with the ambitious vision of Olive Lane.
“We are very proud to have been able to play our part in designing the scheme alongside an amazing consultant team.
“Olive Lane is delivering retail, commercial and a medical centre to the local neighbourhood all within 15 minutes of the Waverley residents’ homes and in addition, there will also be 50 new houses directly adjacent to the high street.
"At CODA we love working on projects that create beautiful homes and sustainable neighbourhoods and this certainly feels like one of those special projects.
“We can’t wait to get started on site with Harworth and their development partners to begin delivering this important new phase for Waverley, one of the UK's biggest and best brownfield redevelopments.”
CODA's innovative designs can also be seen at the Sky-House developments at Waverley which uses a modern back-to-back housing concept.
Images: CODA
Images: CODA
