News: Council contract confirms potential for second Reytons gig at Clifton Park
By Tom Austen
Contract talks over the hire of Clifton Park show that a possible second concert by The Reytons could take place next summer.
Rotherham Council, owners and operators of Clifton Park on the edge of the town centre, say that the event "represents an opportunity to celebrate Rotherham talent, build civic pride and support the burgeoning local visitor economy."
In September, Rothbiz revealed first that FKP Scorpio, one of the world’s top ten leading concert promoters, and the promotor for The Reytons tour, had applied to Rotherham Council for a licence for Clifton Park in July 2024.
The hometown heroes confirmed the gig in October and within two days of going on sale, 10,000 tickets were sold for the July 6 date.
Documents submitted as part of the application show that the site would have a capacity of 20,000. Now council documents show that the promoters are hiring the park from July 1 to July 10 2024. The first five days are for building the stage and fencing and performing soundchecks.
Saturday July 6 is set for the concert, with Sunday July 7 earmarked for a "possible second concert, curfew 10.00pm (shut by 10.30pm) – held for a potential second date dependent on ticket sales for 6th. To be confirmed."
The following days would be for packing away after the concert(s) and the hire will involve temporary closure of parts of the park, including the Doncaster Road car park.
The amount Rotherham Council is receiving for the hire of the venue has not been disclosed but it has been confirmed that the authority will instruct a company to manage nearby Herringthorpe playing fields as a paid car park, similar to that at Rotherham Show. Parking would be charged at £5, cheaper than typical concert parking to "minimise disruption and discourage parking on residential streets."
FKP Scorpio has already been granted a premises licence, with no formal objections. It is due to be reviewed by Rotherham Events Safety Advisory Group (RESAG) in January.
The band recently used social media to announce that the age limit has been reduced to age 10 from 14. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder who remains on site.
Support acts have also been confirmed for "the biggest concert the town has ever seen" - Jamie Webster, Little Man Tate, Lucy Spraggan, Andrew Cushin and The Rosadocs.
The council report adds that talks began over a Rotherham concert back in 2022, before The Reyton's secured their first-ever Number 1 album with "What’s Rock And Roll?" at the start of 2023.
The report states: "The Reytons have a significant local fanbase and have referenced Clifton Park in one of their hit songs, with the video also filmed at Clifton Park. There is no large enough music venue in Rotherham to host this home-coming gig, other than an outdoor venue.
"Clifton Park is so strongly associated with the band that any alternative would have meant the concert would be unlikely to go ahead."
Making the decision to hire out the park, the report concludes: "It represents support for a local cultural phenomenon of national significance, and will widen access to local talent for Rotherham audiences, strengthening civic pride. The event is anticipated to bring positive press coverage and will further support the burgeoning local visitor economy by encouraging overnight stays from the band’s regional and national fan base."
The Reytons website
Images: The Reytons / Facebook
The Reytons website
Images: The Reytons / Facebook
