News: Completion of £3.6m Rotherham transport scheme that actually delays traffic
By Tom Austen
Cyclists, pedestrians, motorists and bus passengers can again fully access Wellgate shops and businesses, with the completion of the Broom Road Cycleways scheme and reopening of Clifton Lane roundabout.
At Wellgate and Broom Road a £3.6m scheme sees Rotherham Council introducing 1.4km of dedicated cycle tracks on Wellgate between Hollowgate and Boswell Street, along with three new signalised junctions, one new road crossing, two improved road crossings and associated connecting works.
Two-way traffic has returned to Wellgate, double yellow lines are controlling nuisance parking and the cycle lanes are ready for use. Resurfacing on Broom Road is now complete, including line markings.
The finishing touches will be made to Wellgate with resurfacing to take place around the third week in January to minimise disturbance to businesses during the run up to the festive period.
The council say that the latest phases of the cycleways will provide a safe and pleasant cycling environment that connects developing communities along the route, reducing air pollution, congestion and supporting healthy lifestyles.
Clifton Roundabout, along with its approaches, has been narrowed to a single lane to control vehicle speeds, provide space for cycle tracks, separate from traffic and pedestrians, all the way around, and improve the refuge areas for pedestrians and cyclists crossing each arm of the roundabout.
The current bus lane on Broom Road now ends before the roundabout where two lanes merge into one, with the cycle track alongside. The existing westbound bus lane will be kept, and goods vehicles will be newly allowed to use the bus lane.
Rothbiz revealed when the scheme was proposed in 2021 that it would reduce the capacity of the roundabout, making queuing longer at busy times.
Despite representing poor value for money, funders acknowledged that "arguably (with evidence), some “sticks” as well as “carrots” are necessary to encourage more active travel."
ESH Group secured the contract for the works, which began in April.
The funding for the scheme was secured by the council through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Active Travel Fund (ATF), Gainshare and the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS). The rationale for the scheme is to encourage a mode shift away from private car use and to enable cycling in an area identified as a priority in the Rotherham Cycling Strategy.
Images: RMBC
