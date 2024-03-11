News: Rotherham town centre venue set to reopen
By Tom Austen
A prominent pub in Rotherham town centre could be back open soon after successful operators look to take on another venue.
It is another boost for the local leisure and night time economy sector, even before the completion of the Forge Island development this summer, with Rothbiz recently reporting on a rise in new venues applying for premises licences and to change the use of buildings.
Now the team behind Amber Lounge, a contemporary cocktail / champagne bar in the former cinema at the bottom of Ship Hill, has announced on social media that it has signed on to reopen The Corn Law, just around the corner.
The Corn Law Rhymer on High Street / Moorgate Street was sold off by J D Wetherspoon for an undisclosed sum in 2016 to Hawthorn Leisure. It reopend later that year as Stone & Taps but reverted back to being The Corn Law with sporadic opening, not helped by the COVID pandemic.
Hawthorn Leisure was taken over by Admiral Taverns in 2021, and last year agents Everard Cole were brought in to progress a number of disposals for the community pub group. The freehold of The Corn Law was made available for £295,000.
The substantial three storey premises has a gross external area of 6,083 sq ft, with most of the trading being on the open plan ground floor.
The pub is housed in a property purpose built for the Yorkshire Bank when it opened in 1968. It is on the site of the long-standing Crown Inn which was first recorded in 1605. Previously know as The Litten Tree, its current name recalls Ebenezer Elliott, who achieved fame as the Corn Law Rhymer. The Rotherham-born poet's hard-hitting verses played a significant part in ending the unpopular corn laws which caused widespread hardship in the 19th century.
"After continued success of the Amber Lounge we have decided to expand our business and open up a second venue.
"We cannot wait to get these doors back open."
An opening date has already been set of March 28.
Corn Law Facebook page
Images: Everard Cole / Amber Lounge / Facebook
1 comments:
Good luck to the new owners, hope they manage to make a success of their new venture. It's a big site, and could really help to breathe a bit of life back into the town centre.
