News: Grimm & Co's novel idea reopens in Rotherham next month
By Tom Austen
The unique story destination created by Yorkshire literacy charity, Grimm & Co., is opening a new chapter in new premises in Rotherham town centre in April.
Converting the former church on Ship Hill has provided a new home for the charity’s programmes, activities and festivals, and now they are able to offer much more.
The charity has been running since 2014 and was founded by Deborah Bullivant, who developed the story destination and a suite of activities, built on a bedrock of action research that demonstrated real and significant positive impact on literacies for children and young people and families - especially for those communities, often left behind.
Inspired by writer Dave Eggers, who helped to open 826 Valencia in San Francisco in 2002, similar organisations have set up across the globe where in each case, a shop is a façade, and although they sell products, like any other, it is all part of creating a fantastical destination to inspire children to work without knowing they are working, and increase participation in literacy projects through a creative writing and mentoring centre.
The COVID pandemic, the closure of the Rotherham story centre and magical shop on Doncaster Gate, the diversion of promised funds and the enforced cancellation of fundraising events, meant that plans for the new building were put on hold.
But now the shop and café are set to open on April 5, with an official opening in the diary for April 9.
As one of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organisations, Grimm & Co. is supported with a contribution towards core costs and the charity has also been fortunate to secure additional significant capital investment from the Arts Council towards their new home.
The charity delivers story-based family learning activities and creative educational programmes that support teachers, and those working with children and young people, to build imaginative, playful approaches into their practice.
This new story destination offers a world beyond the original home of Grimm & Co, enabling this charity to deliver three times more than their previous capacity allowed. This magical venue has responded to community demand to expand the offer, providing a welcoming space for anyone to dwell. Step through the arched bright red doors of the castle-like facade to find an Apothecary to the magical, filled with quirky products and comforting book nooks. Step a little further and find the Feastery, a story-themed cafe with delicious treats and snacks. If you are very lucky indeed, you might just find a little extra through a secret door or two.
Alongside work in schools and community settings, the charity has been able to provide exciting school writing workshops, Saturday clubs and after-school programmes from the site since November, but only now is it completely ready to fully open to the public, with no cash barrier, so everyone is welcome to browse and dwell a while.
The shop and the café will help to support the work that the charity does with children, young people and families. The spaces are also available for room hire and events, corporate team builds, and musical and spoken word performances.
Other support and funding has come from Awards for All, Rotherham Council, BBC Children in Need, Key Fund, National Lottery Community Fund, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, Tudor Trust, Hugh Neill Trust, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Future High Streets fund, UKCRF, UKSPF, Changing Places, Reach Fund and contributors, large and small.
Lisa Pogson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, added: “I am so proud to be a part of this charity and to see first-hand all the incredible work that they do. We are grateful to so many people and organisations who have supported us to reach this point and I can’t wait to celebrate this beautiful community resource with them all!”
Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said: “Children and young people sit at the heart of our Let’s Create strategy and Grimm & Co is a fantastic example of a creative organisation putting them right at the centre of its work. We know how important literacy is in developing skills, building confidence and extending horizons, and the workshops, Saturday clubs and activities that Grimm & Co delivers in schools and to the local community are so important in helping children develop their creativity through story-telling. I’m very pleased that the Arts Council has supported the Emporium of Stories which I’m sure will continue to inspire and enthuse its visitors for years to come.”
