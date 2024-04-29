News: Investment secured for Rotherham leisure centre
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Leisure Complex is one of 300 swimming pools and leisure centres in England to have received grants to help boost their energy efficiency and keep running costs down.
On the edge of Rotherham town centre, the complex opened in 2009 and includes three swimming pools - a six lane, 25m pool, a 12m learners pool and leisure water, incorporating a 'lazy river', spa and 70m flume. Other facilities include an indoor 12m climbing tower, a multi-purpose sports hall, a fitness suite and a dance studio.
Operated by Places for People for Rotherham Council, £469,896 has been secured for upgrades. The money has come from the £60.5m Phase II of the Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF) and has been split between 325 pools from more than 260 local authorities.
These grants have helped to fund projects such as installing solar panels, pool covers, LED lighting and improving insulation.
With the increase in energy costs over recent years, the Government announced the fund a year ago with the intention of both helping keep pools open in the face of financial challenges, as well as funding longer-term projects to help reduce future energy bills.
Lisa Dodd-Mayne, executive director of place at Sport England, said: “Swimming pools and leisure centres are vital community resources and are enormously important in helping people to be physically active.
“Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs, weakened reserves and difficulties with retaining staff.
“Sport England is proud of the role we’ve played in supporting these facilities through this difficult period.
“We hope today’s funding announcement will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable, so they remain available for future generations to enjoy.”
Rotherham Leisure Complex website
Images: Places for People
Rotherham Leisure Complex website
Images: Places for People
