News: £5.9m renovation scheme completes at Maltby Grammar School
By Tom Austen
An exciting £5.9m renovation scheme to transform Maltby Grammar School in Rotherham into a community resource and education centre has been completed.
This ambitious project has been made possible through a winning bid secured by Rotherham Council via the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, providing a substantial £4.5m toward the redevelopment.
The revitalised building, including its iconic clocktower, spans three floors, featuring bookable workspaces, serviced hot-desking facilities, seminar rooms, a community coffee shop, and an apprenticeship and skills development centre.
During the course of the project, Contractors, Clegg Constrcution, invested more than £3m into the local economy by using local labour and materials wherever possible.
The company’s commitment to South Yorkshire provided local employment opportunities for those living in the area which also enabled reduced travel-to-work times and distances – helping the environment too.
Nine former Maltby Grammar School students, as well as a number of people from the Maltby area, were part of the workforce.
Pre-construction director at Clegg Construction Ross Crowcroft said: “We are delighted to have handed over the repurposed and renovated Maltby Grammar School to Maltby Learning Trust.
“The building has had a distinguished past and now has a bright future as a superb community resource, providing local services and learning facilities.
“Clegg Construction takes pride in supporting local communities wherever we work, which has been aptly demonstrated by our commitment to the local economy in the Maltby and South Yorkshire area and the people who live there.
“We wish Maltby Learning Trust all the best as Maltby Grammar School once again comes to life to provide facilities for the local community.”
During the course of the renovation, Clegg worked with clock repair and dial restoration specialists, Smith of Derby Ltd, to repair the iconic clock tower at Maltby Grammar School – getting it working again for the first time in ten years.
The renovated Maltby Grammar School will accommodate local services, support wellbeing, employment and enterprise, and provide substantial learning opportunities.
The building will also extend Maltby Learning Trust’s post-16 specialist facilities and create an incubator space for training, apprenticeships and start-up support in the leisure and hospitality sectors.
“This project will make a huge difference to the area by offering a space for people to learn, reskill, work, and thrive. We are looking forward to opening the building later in the year with a series of events.”
Built in the early 1930s, the school closed in 2012 and had fallen into a state of disrepair after being mothballed.
The redevelopment project was part of a £20m winning bid to the Government’s Levelling Up Fund, which focused on boosting the leisure and hospitality sectors in the area.
During the renovation, Clegg supported careers events at Maltby Academy, sponsored Maltby Learning Trust’s 2023 annual staff conference and awards, and also delivered 212.5kg of food, nappies and other donated items to Maltby Foodbank for distribution to local families as part of its commitment to the area.
Other members of the team involved in the scheme included Self Architects, engineer GCA Ltd and employer’s agent and project manager Cube.
Images: Clegg
Images: Clegg
