News: Building hope in the heart of Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Fundraising has begun with a leap of faith for a £3m regeneration project in Rotherham town centre.
Rev Canon Phil Batchford quite literally took a leap of faith to launch the campaign to redevelop Rotherham Minster, the 500-year plus old building so that it can serve the whole community in the 21st century.
Rev Batchford was joined by the Bishop of Sheffield, the Rt Rev Dr Pete Wilcox, both dressed in clerical robes, to abseil inside the building 42 feet down into the central transept from the bell tower.
Called Building Hope in the Heart of Rotherham, the plan is to reorder the inside of the Grade 1 listed Minster to make it more of a modern space and to meet the changing needs of people who use it, from concerts and exhibitions, to choral singing for children and young people, and food support for those in need.
There has been a church on the site of Rotherham Minster since 937 and the current building dates, in the main, from the 15th century.
A new future includes creating a space where people come for concerts, for events and performances, for banquets and big celebrations. A place that draws visitors to Rotherham to see the wonderful architecture. A place that reaches out to even more people in need, in distress, in poverty.
The aim is to make Rotherham Minster into a place where people gather, where the people of the town go, a reason for people to visit Rotherham. Those behind the plans say that the the Minster "can play a key role in reinvigorating the town, its economy, and its sense of community."
Rev Canon Batchford, said: “Rotherham Minster is an incredible building and one that lies in the heart of the place, and we need to ensure it is here for another thousand years.
“So, to do that I am taking a leap of faith alongside our Bishop to kick start the funding campaign. It is a rather more unusual way to raise awareness but I firmly believe we can do this with the help of local people, businesses and communities from Rotherham and South Yorkshire. The Minster means different things to different people, it has a special place in many people’s hearts and so we are asking if they can support our campaign in whatever way they can and be part of our evolving story.
“We hope local people will connect with the Minster including those who have not set foot in it for a while and those to whom the building is a new experience. Everyone is welcome to help us in the new chapter of our history.”
A Just Giving page has been set up for donations.
Rotherham Minster website
Images: Shaun Flannary / SHeffield Diocese
