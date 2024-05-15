News: £36m - final price for Rotherham Markets redevelopment confirmed
By Tom Austen
Rotherham Council will pay £36m for the redevelopment of Rotherham Markets and an adjacent new library, which forms a key part of the wider town centre masterplan.
Henry Boot has announced that its construction business has been appointed to deliver the project.
Rothbiz revealed back in 2022 that the firm, which has its headquarters in Sheffield and consrtuction offices in Dronfield, was being lined up for the project but that rising prices had created delays.
Having secured government money (£8.9m) from the Future High Streets Fund in 2020 for the project, a funding gap of £9.8m was identified in 2022, largely due to the impact of inflation on the project delivery costs.
In December, Rotherham Council's cabinet committed to pay for the redevelopment with the final price signed off in March.
With £4m already spent on the project, Henry Boot began a £2.1m enabling works contract at the end of 2023.
The project comprises a major refurbishment and redevelopment of the existing indoor and outdoor Rotherham Markets. This will include creating a vibrant new food hall and dining area on the first level above the existing ground floor retail, in addition to new workspace for charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups on the second floor.
While the refurbished adjoining outdoor market will continue to be used predominantly as a market for local traders, it will also be redeveloped for use as a multi-functional space to host exhibitions and community events. A new library will also be built to offer a café, meeting rooms and flexible gallery space.
As part of Henry Boot Construction’s objective to make a positive impact in the region, the business has committed to deliver significant social value, employing local subcontractors, creating jobs and delivering training initiatives during construction.
The contract was procured and awarded to Henry Boot Construction through the Crown Commercial Services’ (CCS) Construction Works and Associated Services framework.
Tim Roberts, CEO of Henry Boot, said: “The Rotherham Markets is an important and significant local redevelopment and the fact that we have won this project is testament to the strength of our construction business and its track record of high-quality delivery, having led on major urban regeneration projects in Barnsley and Sheffield over recent years. In what is a challenging market for the sector, this latest contract means that we have now secured over 60% of our order book for 2024 and continue to work hard to grow our pipeline in our target markets.”
Andrew Bramidge, Interim Strategic Director for Regeneration & Environment at Rotherham Council, added: “We’re delighted to secure Henry Boot Construction as our partner in delivering this latest regeneration project in our historic town centre. Their building expertise will help breathe life into our detailed plans for this key location and produce an impressive new venue for present and future generations to enjoy."
Henry Boot is undertaking current regeneration work at the Heart of the City scheme in Sheffield city centre. It also worked on the new markets and library and the wider Glass Works scheme in Barnsley town centre.
2 comments:
'Final price'. I'm off to Ladbrokes to put as much money as I have on that not being the case!
Can't see Ladbroke going bust for the sake of a fiver.
Post a Comment