News: Market pressures lead to bigger bill for Rotherham Council





The final price for the scheme, which includes the markets, a new library and public realm, has not yet been made public.







Having secured government money (£8.9m) from the Future High Streets Fund in 2020 for the project, a funding gap of £9.8m was identified in 2022, largely due to the impact of inflation on the project delivery costs. Total costs are now over £30m.



Later this month, the council's cabinet is being asked to approve the final cost plan for the markets and library.



A council report states: "The redevelopment of the Rotherham Markets Complex was identified as a key project in the adopted 2017 Rotherham Town Centre Masterplan. The project aims to introduce new, complementary uses and activities to the complex, such as the Central Library (including gallery and makers space), a food hub as well as enhancing the indoor and outdoor (covered) market.



"Bringing together the library, markets, food hall and gallery/makers spaces on one site will provide the potential to increase footfall and thereby support and sustain the future of the library service, the market and small independent retailers across the town centre.



"A wide-ranging value engineering exercise has been undertaken to identify how the scope of the project can be delivered and quality maintained within the budget agreed by Cabinet in December 2023. Final contract prices have been made available by the contractor Henry Boot. These costs, together with fees and contingency exceed the budget agreed by Cabinet in December 2023.



"It is proposed that the additional budget requirement will be met from the Council’s capital contingency."



The financial details are considered exempt due to commercial reasons and have not been made public.



Budget documents from last month month relating to the council's capital programme has the total project budget for the markets redevelopment at £30.2m.



Options of a reduced scheme, or not to carry out any redevelopment, have been considered and discounted.



Cllr. Chris Read, leader of Rotherham Council, discussed scrapping the markets redevelopment at the recent full council meeting. He said: "£4m has already been spent on the markets - £4m of sunk costs gone - and we would be sending back to the government £9m of government funding. We have talked about the cost of austerity for all these years and I'm not sure we've got 13 million quid we can afford to just give away and send back to the government. And I'm not sure they would spend it more wisely than we would anyway.



"There are lots of really good examples of town centres with thriving markets - at Doncaster, at Barnsley now, at Sheffield down the Moor, accross northern towns - spaces where people can come together, businesses can start up, people have face-to-face relationships with other people and not just buying something on Amazon, as convenient as that might be.



"It [the market] creates a hub in the middle of a town and time and time again what people have said to me is that we want to get the good things about Rotherham back. We want to see a bustling town centre. We want to see some of those good things that used to be there in place. We have the opportunity to do that, and we've started that work, and it would simply be bizarre to take that away from them."







