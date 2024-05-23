News: Rotherham regen roles refilled

Two council roles, key to the continued regeneration of Rotherham, have seen changes in recent weeks.



There is a new Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment and a new cabinet member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy.



Andrew Bramidge has recently been installed as the Interim Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council following the departure of Paul Woodcock.



With over two decades at the local authority, Woodcock has worked on almost all facets of economic development and regeneration, from inward investment and the business centres operated by RiDO (the regeneration arm of Rotherham Council), to the large scale investment projects coming to fruition in the town centre such as Forge Island.



Bramidge was most recently been the Chief Executive of Harlow Council, having worked for the Essex council since 2013 in roles such as Director of Strategic Growth and Regeneration and Head of Environment and Planning.



The £125 - £131k a year role at Rotherham comes with the responsibility for 2,000 staff and a budget of £90m, plus further invested in capital projects. Recruitement was launched earlier this year for an interim appointment for "a period of at least six months. "



The recruitment post read: "It is an exciting time to join Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. The Council has a number of significant regeneration programmes including the town centre’s Forge Island flagship scheme with a new 8-screen cinema; Riverside Gardens which is a new public park running alongside the River Don and the redevelopment of Rotherham markets and a new central library, supported by the Future High Streets Fund."



Following the May local elections, Cllr. Robert Taylor, the Aughton & Swallownest ward member that is fresh from a year representing the borough as the Mayor, has been named as the Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy.



Taylor replaces Cllr. Denise Lelliott, who was previously Cabinet Member for Jobs and the Local Economy and remains an elected member for the Hoober ward. Cllr Dominic Beck was Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment until October 2023. He remains an elected member for the Wales Ward



The Council has adopted the “strong” leader with a cabinet form of executive. The executive is responsible for most day-to-day decisions and cabinet members are appointed with a specific area of responsibility. The cabinet meets regularly to make decisions.



Cllr. Taylor's portfolio has overall responsibility for securing jobs and investment in the local economy as well as strategic responsibility for transportation and planning. It includes things like planning, regeneration, inward investment, economic growth and major town centre projects and development.



Images: RMBC