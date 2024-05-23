News: Forge Island prepares for fit out as hotel opens for bookings
By Tom Austen
The new multimillion pound Travelodge Hotel being built on Forge Island in Rotherham has begun taking bookings for when it opens this summer.
Forge Island is the town centre's new landmark leisure destination being delivered by Rotherham Council in partnership with Muse. The £47m development includes an 8-screen boutique cinema operated by The Arc Cinema, a 69-roomed Travelodge Hotel as well as six independent restaurants on the riverside, including The Rustic Pizza Company, Estabulo, and Sakku Samba.
The hotel, the first Travelodge in the borough, is now is bookable for stays from July 8 2024.
The four storey hotel is being built by Bowner + Kirkland on the north of the Forge Island site. It was designed with a metal top and brick base in grey. The new Rotherham hotel will be in Travelodge's new-build budget luxe hotel brand. It has also been confirmed that it will incorporate the new Bar Café concept offering unlimited breakfast, tasty evening meals and fresh barista coffee.
In 2022 Travelodge announced that it was evolving its core brand product to a new budget-luxe premium look and feel design which includes all the low cost efficiencies you would expect from Travelodge, but with the added benefit of thoughtful, stylish design and homely touches throughout its interiors.
Standard rooms (with new décor and signature king size "Dreamer" bed) are priced at £77.99 for the saver rate and £89.99 for the flexible rate.
Also on Forge Island, Arc Cinemas is currently recruiting for a general manager.
The job advert reads: "The Arc Cinema will be opening its doors to offer an ultra high specification luxury cinema experience to customers in Rotherham. A brand new build, scheduled to open in August 2024, with 8 screens, The Arc Cinema will offer something special for all movie lovers. State-of-the-art facilities offering the ultimate blockbuster experience, while smaller screens provide a more intimate movie watching atmosphere. All screens feature VIP electric recliner seats as standard.
"We pride ourselves in taking great care of our customers, and on becoming a central part of each community that we serve."
The Rustic Pizza Co was founded in 2017. Its base at Lakeside in Doncaster offers authentic Neopolitan style pizza, Italian hand-pulled coffee and rustic breakfasts.
A recent update to Facebook said: "We attended a site visit at Rotherham Forge island this week and to say we are excited would be an understatement! We will be starting our fit out in the next couple of weeks and we can’t wait to bring Rustic to Rotherham!"
Forge Island website
Travelodge website
Arc Cinema website
Rustic Pizza Co website
Images: Travelodge / Rustic Pizza Co / Facebook
Images: Travelodge / Rustic Pizza Co / Facebook
2 comments:
Judging by the state of other nearby hotels, it won't be long until RMBC fills it to the brim with unsupervised addicts, another roaring success
Cannot agree more with above especially with the scum that spend all day in the town centre it will be just be somewhere else for them to meet up and ruin it!!!
