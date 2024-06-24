News: Bridgegate bank building could be brought back to life
By Tom Austen
Another vacant building in Rotherham town centre could be getting a new lease of life, under recently submitted plans.
It has been nearly three years since Barclays Bank announced plans to close its branch in Rotherham town centre, its last remaining branch in the borough.
In 2022, offers around £495,000 were being invited for 38 - 40 Bridgegate which extends to 6,800 sq ft.
With the property under new ownership, a planning application has been submitted for the empty building.
A change of use planning application shows that TNK Lettings Ltd, a Hertfordshire company, wants to redevelop the property, converting into into nine flats over three floors.
The plans show that the ground floor area fronting Bridgegate will not be used for access to the floors above and will remain part of the retail frontage and be re-let for retail purposes.
However, the first, second and attic floors, previously used as offices and meeting rooms by Barclays, are set to be turned into apartments, with access via the bank staff access located on Upper Millgate.
Plans show eight 1-bed flats and one 2-bed flat.
No external alterations have been proposed to the building which is within the town centre conservation area.
The application states: "The creation of residential units in retail centres helps to create more active frontages in town centres which helps to enliven what is generally considered to be a contributing factor to depressed town centres and this scheme will help in that regard in this area."
According to Rotherham District Civic Society the bank makes up part of the former White Hart Buildings at All Saints Square. The "new" public house, with entrances to Upper Millgate and Bridgegate was, commissioned by Mappins Brewery and was designed by James E. Knight, Architect. The 1920s building, incorporating lock up shops and a suite of offices, was described as being late Georgian in design.
The public house opened on the 12th December 1929 and closed in March 1969 following its acquisition by Barclay's Bank Ltd.
At nearby 16A Bridgegate, plans have been submitted for a change of use to the upper floor from office to studio apartments and construction of extension to rear at second floor.
At 36 Bridgegate - Ashwoods Furniture - plans have been approved to allow the three storey mid-terraced commercial property to be converted into flats - 3 one bedroom apartments and 1 three bedroom apartment.
Plans have also been updated for a new mixed use development that would replace the former Rhinoceros pub over the road that has been wrecked by fire.
Images: Google Maps
1 comments:
Flats, that should keep tower block Tom happy!
Post a Comment