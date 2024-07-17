News: Rising costs sees Rotherham country park regeneration schemes scaled back
By Tom Austen
Proposed regeneration schemes at two country parks in Rotherham have had to be scaled back with Thrybergh impacted most. Government funding has been reallocated so that the projects can go ahead.
Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF), £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.
A £2.5m improvement plan for Thrybergh Country Park moved a step closer last year after plans for a new café building were approved by the council.
At Rother Valley Country Park, planning permission has been secured for a £5.5m upgrade - the centrepiece being a new waterfront café.
Contractors were also lined up to carry out the work but a new council report states that, following market testing, both projects required "revised budgets as a result of the impact of inflation and the volatile national and international construction market."
Rotherham Council's cabinet are being asked to approve the new way forward which means that there is a "reduced scope" for the Thrybergh scheme where a new café building has been scrapped and replaced by a refurbished café and outside space.
At Rother Valley, plans for a new build waterfront café and new car park would go ahead, with some aspects, such as a landscaped events space taken out.
The council report states: "This option delivers most closely to the original intentions of the LUF scheme in that it will achieve improvements at both sites, creating impact for residents and delivering the greatest economic benefits and supporting the financial recovery of Rother Valley Country Park. However, this is at a reduced scope to that set out to Cabinet in August 2023 and it comes at an additional cost."
There has been an overall increase in the programme budget of £2.310m.
At Rother Valley, contractors, Kier are set to proceed with construction of the new facilities in September 2024 with completion in October 2025. The tender with I&G Ltd for Thrybergh will not proceed and a new procurement exercise will be required.
The report adds: "Supporting the financial recovery of Rother Valley County Park is seen as a priority for the Leisure & Culture Service with the new build café and events space seen as a critical step in achieving that goal.
"The alterations to the café at Thrybergh Country Park will enhance the current offer with planned improvements to the kitchen facilities enabling an upgrade to the menu along with an increase in the number of outdoor covers and improved access between the indoor and outdoor dining experience."
Images: RMBC / Kier ? I&G
Securing money from the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF), £19.9m was awarded for a number of connected projects which aim to build a new leisure industry that responds to the challenges of economic recovery and health and well-being.
A £2.5m improvement plan for Thrybergh Country Park moved a step closer last year after plans for a new café building were approved by the council.
At Rother Valley Country Park, planning permission has been secured for a £5.5m upgrade - the centrepiece being a new waterfront café.
Contractors were also lined up to carry out the work but a new council report states that, following market testing, both projects required "revised budgets as a result of the impact of inflation and the volatile national and international construction market."
Rotherham Council's cabinet are being asked to approve the new way forward which means that there is a "reduced scope" for the Thrybergh scheme where a new café building has been scrapped and replaced by a refurbished café and outside space.
At Rother Valley, plans for a new build waterfront café and new car park would go ahead, with some aspects, such as a landscaped events space taken out.
The council report states: "This option delivers most closely to the original intentions of the LUF scheme in that it will achieve improvements at both sites, creating impact for residents and delivering the greatest economic benefits and supporting the financial recovery of Rother Valley Country Park. However, this is at a reduced scope to that set out to Cabinet in August 2023 and it comes at an additional cost."
There has been an overall increase in the programme budget of £2.310m.
At Rother Valley, contractors, Kier are set to proceed with construction of the new facilities in September 2024 with completion in October 2025. The tender with I&G Ltd for Thrybergh will not proceed and a new procurement exercise will be required.
The report adds: "Supporting the financial recovery of Rother Valley County Park is seen as a priority for the Leisure & Culture Service with the new build café and events space seen as a critical step in achieving that goal.
"The alterations to the café at Thrybergh Country Park will enhance the current offer with planned improvements to the kitchen facilities enabling an upgrade to the menu along with an increase in the number of outdoor covers and improved access between the indoor and outdoor dining experience."
Images: RMBC / Kier ? I&G
2 comments:
Give em time,Labour will be building houses on it!👎
How about scaling back the number of councilors -that should save a few quid!
Post a Comment