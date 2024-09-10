News: Safe, welcoming, green, and with accessible services and facilities - £20m vision for Rotherham town centre





After a consultation period, the key themes of safety and security, high streets heritage and regeneration, and transport and connectivity are at the forefront of local priorities with a number of objectives and potential schemes being looked at.







In 2023 that Rotherham was selected as one of 55 towns to be given



The Rotherham Town Board, a private-sector chaired board that oversees government spending in the borough, has been working on a new 10-year vision and 3-year investment plan relating to the £20m fund. An update was recently presented to the council's Improving Places Select Commission.



Setting out a geographic area and broad investment themes, the government also published a policy toolkit, a list of interventions that provide the opportunity for Town Boards to take bespoke, ‘off-menu’ approaches.



For Rotherham, one of the main areas of investment is around "feeling safe." The report states: "Investment will contribute to the establishment of a 'Rotherham Town Team' with dedicated, cross-organisation resources and powers to bolster enforcement, providing a welcoming and reassuring presence in the town centre. The town centre team will increase capacity for both preventative and responsive interventions such as building and coordinating local intelligence, dealing with street drinking, anti-social behaviour and signposting people to support and services."



Under "social interaction" funding is set to go to events, activities and campaigns to attract more people into the town centre, encourage them to stay and visit again.



Tackling the number of empty buildings is also listed as a priority, supporting work that is already underway where the council is undertaking acquisitions, with potential grant schemes and managed refurbishment projects.



A new focus for the town centre is around improving services and facilities with the report stating that: "The primary focus for this work will bring health to the High Street. Objectives will ensure the developing town centre community has access to good health facilities as well as giving those from around the Borough another reason to visit the town centre."



Improvements to public spaces links to both regeneration and safety so investment could follow in more high quality, well maintained public spaces.



Under transport and connectivity, interventions in the report include active travel schemes and improvements for gateways and routes to areas such as Clifton Park and the new mainline station zone towards Parkgate.



