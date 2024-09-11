News: Plans drafted for new banking hub in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Plans are progressing to reintroduce community banking services in the Rotherham town of Dinnington.
Rothbiz reported in February that LINK, the UK’s Cash Access and ATM network, announced the addition of a new banking hub in the town. The announcement followed a request from former MP, Alexander Stafford.
The hubs are dedicated places where communities can access everyday personal and business banking services, such as withdrawing and depositing cash easily, or paying in cheques, over the counter. Owned by Cash Access UK, funded by the banks, and run by the Post Office, they're a way of bringing back banking to the people and areas that need it.
Dinnington has been left without a major High Street bank since the closure of HSBC and NatWest.
A planning application has now been submitted by Cash Access UK Limited for new signage at 31-33 Laughton Road.
The former Lloyds Pharmacy is sitauted opposite to the Aldi supermarket and markets area that is due to undergo an £11m regeneration project.
To date, LINK has recommended over 100 banking hubs, including ones in Wath, Rossington and Thorne. There are currently 34 banking hubs up and running across the UK, with dozens more set to open in the coming months.
Each Banking Hub has a counter operated by the Post Office where customers can access services such as paying in cash and cheques, withdrawing cash and paying bills.
Representatives, called community bankers, from the major banks, inlcuding NatWest and HSBC, are available on different days but availability will vary for each hub based on local demand.
Building work is underway on the 23,500 sq ft unit but no opening date has been given.
In Wath, a temporary banking hub has been created at Montgomery Hall on Church Street.
Cash Access website
Images: MJB Commercial Property
Cash Access website
Images: MJB Commercial Property
Great newsto hear this is still progressing. Hopefully they close the Post Office at the petrol station and use this as the main one in the area as the opening times are woeful at the current one
