News: Historic Rotherham building sold
By Tom Austen
A historic building on Rotherham's heritage High Street has sold at auction.
Cathedral Court, 22-30 (even) High Street in Rotherham town centre extends over three floors.
The building was one of many that were renovated with retail space below and new housing above when the area was a key part of the £5m Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) scheme which was supported by funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and Rotherham Council.
Remembered by many as the former Muntus department store, the ground floor was also previously used as SNAFU rock bar. It is currently home to Rotherham Visitor Centre and the Maker's Emporium which offers low cost retail space for talented artists, crafters and makers to sell their products and raise awareness of their brands. Space for a stand alone "pop up shop" was also created.
Listed as an investment opportunity with Allsop auctioneers, the property, which includes 18 flats, sold for £660,000.
It is not a listed building but is within the Rotherham town centre conservation area.
Advertisement
Particulars show that the ground floor and basement are subject to a long lease for a term of 999 years from 17th December 2020 at a peppercorn rent.
In 2012 the freehold of the bar was sold by leading business agents Christie & Co. based on a guide price of £275,000. In a separate deal, the first, second and third floors of the historic building went to auction in the same year with local auctioneers Mark Jenkinson giving it a guide price of £120,000.
Rothbiz reported in 2020 that the Maker's Emporium, initially funded by the High Street Renewal Award and delivered in partnership between Rotherham Council and The Source Skills Academy, was under review.
Other buildings listed as being for sale in Rotherham town centre include the Old Town Hall, which has a guide price of £1.5m, the Bridge Inn pub at £295,000 for the freehold and the vacant 2-4 High Street, which is available for £125,000.
Images: Allsop
Cathedral Court, 22-30 (even) High Street in Rotherham town centre extends over three floors.
The building was one of many that were renovated with retail space below and new housing above when the area was a key part of the £5m Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) scheme which was supported by funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) and Rotherham Council.
Remembered by many as the former Muntus department store, the ground floor was also previously used as SNAFU rock bar. It is currently home to Rotherham Visitor Centre and the Maker's Emporium which offers low cost retail space for talented artists, crafters and makers to sell their products and raise awareness of their brands. Space for a stand alone "pop up shop" was also created.
Listed as an investment opportunity with Allsop auctioneers, the property, which includes 18 flats, sold for £660,000.
It is not a listed building but is within the Rotherham town centre conservation area.
Advertisement
Particulars show that the ground floor and basement are subject to a long lease for a term of 999 years from 17th December 2020 at a peppercorn rent.
In 2012 the freehold of the bar was sold by leading business agents Christie & Co. based on a guide price of £275,000. In a separate deal, the first, second and third floors of the historic building went to auction in the same year with local auctioneers Mark Jenkinson giving it a guide price of £120,000.
Rothbiz reported in 2020 that the Maker's Emporium, initially funded by the High Street Renewal Award and delivered in partnership between Rotherham Council and The Source Skills Academy, was under review.
Other buildings listed as being for sale in Rotherham town centre include the Old Town Hall, which has a guide price of £1.5m, the Bridge Inn pub at £295,000 for the freehold and the vacant 2-4 High Street, which is available for £125,000.
Images: Allsop
4 comments:
Hope the new owners take much better care of this building than the current ones.
They will be interested in maximising profits so probably not.
Be selling Vapes soon enough
Abduls new mini mart 🤣
Post a Comment