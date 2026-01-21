News: Rotherham Council rejects office conversion plans
By Tom Austen
Purpose built office space in Rotherham cannot be converted into a place of worship, the local council ruling plans "incompatible" with surrounding industrial uses.
Rothbiz reported in 2025 on change of use plans submitted for a partially vacant building at Bradmarsh Business Park in Templeborough.
Hope Church Rotherham is affiliated to the British Assemblies of God. In 2004 local church groups joined together to become known as "The Hope of Rotherham Christian Church," meeting in various premises throughout the borough. The name was changed to "Hope Church" and in October 2013 they secured their first ever church property on Grove Road, near the town centre.
With plans in to convert the Grove Road premises, in May 2023 the church moved to Clifton Community School for Sunday services, and the Unity Centre at St Ann's for most mid-week events.
Plans show how Reresby House, previously home to business support agencies including RiDO and Business Link, could accommodate a main audatorium and workshop space on the ground floor with further workshop and office space on the first floor to support the church's religious and community services.
The application was approved without going before the council's planning board. Officers stated that they had "substantial concerns that the proposed use would see the loss of a commercial unit on a strategically placed industrial estate, of which part of the building is still occupied.
"Any alternative use would result in the loss of an important asset within a well-established and sought after employment estate."
Planning policies set out that proposals in industrial and business areas also need to positively contribute to the range and quality of employment opportunities in the borough with planners concluding that "the proposals by Hope Church are considered to be incompatible with the primary purpose and function of this strategic employment site.
"The proposal should be compatible with or complimentary to the other surrounding uses. In this instance, the proposal would not achieve this objective and would have a negative impact upon the surrounding businesses, especially the office space within the building that is still in use by the other company."
S3ID Ltd has a lease on part of the building until 2028.
The council's Highways Department said that current car parking facilities will prove inadequate for a church and out of town community uses and added that "Bradmarsh Business Park is subject to extensive on-street car parking and this has resulted in parking restrictions being implemented on the business park. This application could exasperate this situation further and as such it cannot be supported."
Images: Eddisons
