News: Cepac's £53m Rotherham expansion moves ahead
By Tom Austen
The first phase of a significant expansion at an established factory in Rotherham has been approved.
Rothbiz reported in September last year on Cepac, one of the UK’s leading innovators of performance packaging, announcing a £53m investment that will expand its key operations at Manvers.
Founded in 1999, Cepac has established one of the largest and most technologically advanced corrugated packaging plants in the world in Rotherham. Part of the HSA group, it also has operations in Darlington, Doncaster and Rawcliffe.
The "Rotherham 2" project will see investment in infrastructure, equipment and new jobs.
The first phase, however, focuses on "Rotherham 1" - the existing facility that manufactures packaging and where certain machinery is now coming towards the end of its useful life.
The latest proposal is for an extension (4,000 sq ft) and a proposed mezzanine (11,400 sq ft) to the existing building which will facilitate a wider expansion of the facility.
The extension and mezzanine will accommodate an expansion of the firm's existing corrugator machine and will enable staff to move between equipment safely.
Plans, drawn up by dpp consultants, explain: "Expansion and modernisation of the existing production facility will allow Cepac to safeguard existing local jobs and the company's market position as leading cardboard manufacturer."
The plans were approved without going to Rotherham Council's planning board.
Future phases are set to include a new 60,000 sq ft warehouse and further extensions to accommodate office space and a new pallet area.
When complete, new machinery will be able to produce up to 240 million square metres of board per annum with several new converting lines for printing, die-cutting and folding and gluing of boxes.
