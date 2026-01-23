News: Green light for Rotherham golf club revamp
By Tom Austen
Proposals for significant upgrades to a Rotherham golf club have been approved. Operators say that a diversified offer is key to the future of the business.
Rothbiz reported last year on a planned refurbishment programme of the existing club house, and the conversion of former agricultural buildings so that they can be used as holiday guest housesa at Grange Park Golf Club at Kimberworth.
The course was laid out in the 1970's on former coal workings where the freehold ownership passed to the Council. The course and clubhouse was let to Grange Park Golf Club Limited in 2005.
In 2023 local businessman Peter Eyre was approached to look at assisting the company who had debts of £500,000 and were in the process of appointing an administrator.
The plans from Top Play for the club house include a single-story infill entrance extension that would create a new contemporary entrance and meeting area, whilst increasing the existing external decked and seating area along the western elevation would expand the hospitality facilities to the rear overlooking the 18th green.
For two existing storage barns, the plan is to fully refurbish and upgrade the buildings to high standards to create holiday lets - three separate 2-bed, two storey units in one barn and two self contained 2-bed apartments in the other.
Advertisement
The plans were approved without going before the council's planning board. The main issue was if the proposal constitutes inappropriate development in the green belt.
Officers explained: "Appropriate facilities for sport and recreation are considered to be exemptions from inappropriate development as are extensions to buildings provided that they are not disproportionate.
"The extension of the clubhouse building is intended to improve the existing recreational offer through a modernised facility which will increase the attractiveness of the site and venue and provide a secondary associated income to facilitate the continued and linked use of the golf course. The proposal is considered to represent appropriate facilities for outdoor sport and recreation."
"The conversion of the existing disused outbuildings which forms part of the planning unit is also intended to allow for overnight stays to be used in conjunction with the improved golf facility. It is considered necessary to condition this for use in conjunction with the golf facility, as an unrelated use of this conversion to an open hotel use has the potential to generate additional traffic and disturbance to the surroundings."
Regarding the openness of the green belt, the planners conclude that "the operational development would result in a low or limited impact on the openness of the Green Belt and would not conflict with the purposes of including land within it. As such, the proposal is not considered to comprise inappropriate development within the Green Belt."
Top Play has also applied to site three flexi padel courts next to the club house on land which has previously been used as an outdoor event space and the siting of a large marquee. A decision is awaited.
Grange Park Golf Club website
Images: Grange Park Golf Club
Rothbiz reported last year on a planned refurbishment programme of the existing club house, and the conversion of former agricultural buildings so that they can be used as holiday guest housesa at Grange Park Golf Club at Kimberworth.
The course was laid out in the 1970's on former coal workings where the freehold ownership passed to the Council. The course and clubhouse was let to Grange Park Golf Club Limited in 2005.
In 2023 local businessman Peter Eyre was approached to look at assisting the company who had debts of £500,000 and were in the process of appointing an administrator.
The plans from Top Play for the club house include a single-story infill entrance extension that would create a new contemporary entrance and meeting area, whilst increasing the existing external decked and seating area along the western elevation would expand the hospitality facilities to the rear overlooking the 18th green.
For two existing storage barns, the plan is to fully refurbish and upgrade the buildings to high standards to create holiday lets - three separate 2-bed, two storey units in one barn and two self contained 2-bed apartments in the other.
Advertisement
The plans were approved without going before the council's planning board. The main issue was if the proposal constitutes inappropriate development in the green belt.
Officers explained: "Appropriate facilities for sport and recreation are considered to be exemptions from inappropriate development as are extensions to buildings provided that they are not disproportionate.
"The extension of the clubhouse building is intended to improve the existing recreational offer through a modernised facility which will increase the attractiveness of the site and venue and provide a secondary associated income to facilitate the continued and linked use of the golf course. The proposal is considered to represent appropriate facilities for outdoor sport and recreation."
"The conversion of the existing disused outbuildings which forms part of the planning unit is also intended to allow for overnight stays to be used in conjunction with the improved golf facility. It is considered necessary to condition this for use in conjunction with the golf facility, as an unrelated use of this conversion to an open hotel use has the potential to generate additional traffic and disturbance to the surroundings."
Regarding the openness of the green belt, the planners conclude that "the operational development would result in a low or limited impact on the openness of the Green Belt and would not conflict with the purposes of including land within it. As such, the proposal is not considered to comprise inappropriate development within the Green Belt."
Top Play has also applied to site three flexi padel courts next to the club house on land which has previously been used as an outdoor event space and the siting of a large marquee. A decision is awaited.
Grange Park Golf Club website
Images: Grange Park Golf Club
0 comments:
Post a Comment