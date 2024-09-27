News: Rotherham Council's market move to remain temporary

With work well underway on the £36m redevelopment of Rotherham Markets, Rotherham Council is taking the opportunity to review how it will operate the markets when it reopens in late 2026.



With traders in the indoor market suffering, the move of the outdoor market to the main shopping streets is set to remain a temporary measure.



Henry Boot Construction, the lead contractor, was onsite when ground was broken in October 2023 and once works are complete, visitors will benefit from a refurbished indoor and outdoor covered market, extensive public realm, a new modern and accessible central library and improved links to the town centre and college.



The redevelopment has meant that outdoor markets have been moved temporarily onto nearby streets, a move which has proved popular with some. The indoor market remains open.



Cllr. Robert Taylor, Cabinet Member for Transport, Jobs and the Local Economy at Rotherham Council was recently asked about the move.



Cllr. Taylor explained that trader numbers had been good but added that this could be "partially due to the financial support for traders during the redevelopment the Council has put in place in the form of reduced rents."



For street markets, logistical demands on staff and the impact of bad weather were also discussed. A number of on street markets have had to be cancelled due to high winds.



Since work began, traders in the indoor market have experienced a loss of footfall and trade as a result of closure of entrances and loss of connectivity with the outdoor covered market, which traders say has been exacerbated by the expansion of on street trading.



Advertisement

Cllr. Taylor, added: "The completion of the market redevelopment presents an opportunity to offer a more stable and sustainable environment for both traders and customers.



"The scheme is being developed to accommodate the needs of our market community, providing improved infrastructure, better amenities and a more comfortable shopping experience that will help the market flourish and benefit the town centre as a whole. In the long-term I believe this will be welcomed by customers and traders. It therefore remains our preference that the move of the outdoor market remains a temporary measure although we are exploring the opportunity to add street markets where possible."



Rotherham Council is using £38,000 coming via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) for a study which will include more trader, stakeholder and public engagement.



A council paper signing off the appointemnt of specialist consultants states: "While the capital investment in the fabric of the building is vital, it is essential the future operations of the market are fit for purpose and responsive to the current and future needs of a modern market facility.



"Since the works on site, and consultation with traders commenced, there have been changes to the way the market operates and the way people are using it. The information gathered has highlighted an opportunity to review the future market model, with the view to creating a new more diverse destination with a wider scope of activity and greater income generating opportunities."



With an ambitious concept for the new market and food hall, the strategy could include additional ad-hoc markets on street (food markets, continental markets, etc) that would complement and add to the core offer within the new market building.



Images: RMBC