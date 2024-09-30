News: Record number attend the Chamber Means Business Expo
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce has announced the incredible success of the 2024 Chamber Means Business Expo, which took place recently at the AESSEAL New York Stadium in Rotherham.
This year’s expo attracted over 450 attendees from across the South Yorkshire business community. The event showcased more than 65 local businesses, with the addition of a new second floor of exhibitors representing anchor organisations from across South Yorkshire, creating an engaging Expo for regional innovation, networking, and growth.
Held on Thursday September 19, the Expo was a representation of the growing business landscape of Barnsley and Rotherham. From new innovations and solutions to long-standing local services from trusted businesses, the event provided a great opportunity for businesses across various sectors to connect, collaborate, and exchange ideas.
The sold-out exhibition was a testament to growing business community in the region, sponsored by KCM Waste Management Limited, KAT Communications Ltd, and EntrySign, the event continues to fulfil the appetite for business networking opportunities across the region. Through the support of the sponsors and exhibitors, Chamber Means Business has cemented itself as the go-to business expo in the regional business calendar, and their ongoing support reflects their commitment to supporting growth within the local community.
Shane Young, Operations Director of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “Chamber Means Business Expo 2024 was a great reflection of the businesses and connections happening across Barnsley, Rotherham and the wider region through the Chambers membership network. This year we smashed previous records with attracting over 450 in attendance.
"Through the support of our sponsors and exhibitors we achieved record participation, highlighting the growing momentum behind this event since it began in 2012. We are proud to see this expo continue to grow year after year, bringing more and more businesses together.”
As Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber gears up for an exciting autumn line-up, including the Manufacturing Supply Chain Expo in October, the Chamber remains focused on creating further opportunities for its members.
