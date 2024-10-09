News: New Parkgate openings confirmed
By Tom Austen
Over 16,000 sq ft of retail park space has been leased at Parkgate Shopping in Rotherham.
Rothbiz revealed in August that an international coffee chain and two national footwear retailers were taking steps to open at Parkgate. This follows a planned expansion by a current retailer.
Occupying a unit of just over 4,000 sq ft on a five-year lease, Pavers is one of the UK’s leading comfort shoe retailers, with over 150 stores in the UK, offering a range of quality Pavers branded footwear in addition to other brands such as Fly Flot, Skechers and Padders.
Meanwhile, Starbucks has secured a new c. 2,000 sq ft unit adding to Parkgate’s extensive Food & Beverage line up, which includes key brands such as German Doner Kebab, Nandos, Frankie & Benny’s and Popeyes.
Superdrug will be upsizing at the retail park, doubling the size of its previous store with a c. 10,000 sq ft unit.
Footasylum, a leading footwear and sportswear omnichannel business, has also announced that it is accelerating its growth plans across the UK and beyond after securing a £35m Revolving Credit Facility from HSBC UK. The funding will be used to roll out a store expansion programme, which includes a new store in Rotherham opening later this year.
The brands’ decisions to open and expand at Parkgate underscore the appeal of the park’s evolving line up. Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ ongoing asset management strategy has seen a series of new occupational deals at Parkgate in recent months including Wilko and a new multi-fascia unit for the Frasers Group comprising USC, Sports Direct and Everlast.
Tom Hatfield, Asset Manager at Columbia Threadneedle Real Estate, said: “In the two quarters since our acquisition of Parkgate, we have continued to diversify our retail offering for shoppers. Building on Columbia Threadneedle’s extensive experience within the retail park sector, Parkgate has welcomed eight new tenants and secured a key lease renewal – equating to over 94,000 sq ft of committed space - in just seven months. The arrival of these two new brands, alongside Superdrug’s expansion, is further evidence of the appeal of Parkgate. And with further tenant discussions already underway, we hope to make additional announcements soon.”
The leasing agents for Parkgate are Curson Sowerby Partners and Morgan Williams.
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Curson Sowerby Partners
Parkgate Shopping website
Images: Curson Sowerby Partners
