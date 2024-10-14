News: The new food outlets planning to open in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
The outlets that are set to open at a repurposed former car showroom in Rotherham have been revealed.
Euro Garages Limited (EG) received planning permission last year for the site at Templeborough.
Set to be called "Riverside Way Services" the plans involve retaining the existing 9,000 sq ft showroom and converting it into a petrol station building with an ancillary retail store and three food-to-go units. A coffee shop would be created in a seperate building proposed to the south of the petrol station, with its drive through lane running along its southern side.
Now a new planning application for signage indicates which operators have signed up at Ickles roundabout, which has been empty since Burrows moved out to Wickersley.
Taking the coffee shop and drive thru building is Chaiiwala which is known for its authentic Indian chai and delicious street food.
With its origin dating back to 1927 on the streets of New Delhi, the first location UK location was in Leicester. The brand has expanded through operating a franchise model, going from one to 80 stores in five years.
Famous throughout the world and with a cult following, the menu includes drinks such as Karak Chaii and Chaii Latte and foods such as desi breakfasts, aloo tikki burger and butter chicken roll.
In the main building, a Spar shop will be joined by food favourites, Greggs and Subway. Another new brand for Rotherham is set to be Sbarro.
Construction work on the development is underway but no opening date has been given. Recruitment is also underway.
EG on the Move website
Images: Chaiiwala / Sbarro
1 comments:
It's a shame there is not a branch of Cinnabon planned for the services as these are in many EG locations.
