News: Beatson Clark community efforts come to light
By Tom Austen
Glass packaging manufacturer Beatson Clark will be turning its Rotherham factory sign red for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day - a glowing tribute to those who gave their lives in wartime.
The historic firm, which has been making glass bottles and jars in Rotherham since 1751, has also launched a new charitable fund.
Eddie Pickering, Managing Director at Beatson Clark, said: "Of course we are very proud of the men and women who fought for their country, and proud too of the contribution Beatson Clark has made to the war effort at various times throughout history.
“In 1914, many women began to work at Beatson Clark in the warehouse, washplace and stoppering shop. In World War Two women moved into production while the men were on active service, and women outnumbered men at the Stairfoot site for the first time.
“We also adapted our production to support the war effort in the 1940s, manufacturing glass containers for armament and medical packs as well as the glass spheres for so-called ‘sticky bombs’ used to attack German tanks.”
Alongside its other work supporting charities and good causes, Beatson Clark’s Colleague Community Engagement Fund provides £2,000 every year to support colleagues who are raising money for or supporting local good causes.
Employees have the chance to apply for one of four £500 grants each year – and this year’s winners have just been announced.
Technical buyer Amanda Taylor has won £500 to help her local cricket club to buy all-weather nets.
Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club plans to install a £30,000 three-lane artificial net facility which will be fully wheelchair accessible and available for use by local schools. Beatson Clark’s donation via Amanda will bring this exciting new facility a little closer.
Beatson Clark has long been a supporter of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, so the company was delighted to offer to help its Quality Assurance and Technical Assistant Trevor Gane who’s raising money for the Rotherham charity.
Trevor will be running the Doncaster 10K in November and his employers are matching his fund-raising up to £500 from the Colleague Community Engagement Fund.
Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions. The charity currently supports around 250 families, both in the hospice in North Anston and in family homes.
Support services include end-of-life treatment and care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and much more.
Next May a team from Beatson Clark will be tackling the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for Bluebell Wood, the mental health charity Mind and Rotherham Cancer Care. The community fund will be matching their efforts up to £1,000.
Eddie Pickering added; "We’re pleased and proud to be launching our Colleague Community Engagement Fund, which will enable us to give even more back to our local community.
“We’ve been supporting Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice for many years, and I’m delighted to say that this charity is just one of the good causes that we are supporting this year.
“This new fund is a great way to encourage more of our colleagues to get involved with good causes and wellbeing activities in the local community.”
Images: Beatson Clark
