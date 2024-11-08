News: Opening date announced for new Rotherham B&Q
By Tom Austen
Rotherham DIY enthusiasts and tradespeople will soon be able to get their fix closer to home with the opening of a new B&Q store in the borough.
Rothbiz reported at the end of 2023 that the retailer, part of the Kingfisher group, was eyeing up space at the retail park at Great Eastern Way in Parkgate.
A planning application was approved earlier this year that has enabled two units to be combined together to create a new large store and garden centre. The plans, from Rotherham Foundry RP Limited, involve Units 2 and 3, in addition to the existing rear service yard and a small area of car parking to the front of the units.
The retailer's website now shows that the new Rotherham store will open on December 13.
Currently operating at Cortonwood in Rotherham, B&Q closed its store at Northfields, Parkgate in June 2016 when it cut back its UK store numbers. The 51,000 sq ft unit was purposely built to enable a move from the edge of the town centre in 2009.
Advertisement
B&Q has also revealed what will be included at the new location.
Much of the 20,000 sq ft unit will be taken up by the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom displays and space for associated planning appointments.
Services offered from inside the store are set to include timber cutting, paint mixing and key cutting.
Click + Collect is also set to feature, both for DIY and TradePoint customers. TradePoint is a trade membership scheme from B&Q that offers exclusive services and discounts to tradespeople.
B&Q had a total of 309 stores in the UK & Ireland in July and identified approximately 50 catchments or geographic ‘white spaces’ in the UK where B&Q is currently under-represented.
Its latest financial results said that the group had carried out various tests and adaptations over the last three years to establish an optimum store size.
The update explained: "After being initially tested as a ‘small retail park’ compact store format, the validated format is between 2,000-4,000 sqm [21,500 - 43,000 sq ft], enabling more area in store to be dedicated to inspiration (for example, for kitchen, bathroom & storage), garden centres and addressing the needs of trade customers. B&Q currently has 13 retail park stores, and plans to open one more in H2 and up to four further stores in FY 25/26."
B&Q website
Images: B&Q
Rothbiz reported at the end of 2023 that the retailer, part of the Kingfisher group, was eyeing up space at the retail park at Great Eastern Way in Parkgate.
A planning application was approved earlier this year that has enabled two units to be combined together to create a new large store and garden centre. The plans, from Rotherham Foundry RP Limited, involve Units 2 and 3, in addition to the existing rear service yard and a small area of car parking to the front of the units.
The retailer's website now shows that the new Rotherham store will open on December 13.
Currently operating at Cortonwood in Rotherham, B&Q closed its store at Northfields, Parkgate in June 2016 when it cut back its UK store numbers. The 51,000 sq ft unit was purposely built to enable a move from the edge of the town centre in 2009.
Advertisement
B&Q has also revealed what will be included at the new location.
Much of the 20,000 sq ft unit will be taken up by the bedroom, kitchen and bathroom displays and space for associated planning appointments.
Services offered from inside the store are set to include timber cutting, paint mixing and key cutting.
Click + Collect is also set to feature, both for DIY and TradePoint customers. TradePoint is a trade membership scheme from B&Q that offers exclusive services and discounts to tradespeople.
B&Q had a total of 309 stores in the UK & Ireland in July and identified approximately 50 catchments or geographic ‘white spaces’ in the UK where B&Q is currently under-represented.
Its latest financial results said that the group had carried out various tests and adaptations over the last three years to establish an optimum store size.
The update explained: "After being initially tested as a ‘small retail park’ compact store format, the validated format is between 2,000-4,000 sqm [21,500 - 43,000 sq ft], enabling more area in store to be dedicated to inspiration (for example, for kitchen, bathroom & storage), garden centres and addressing the needs of trade customers. B&Q currently has 13 retail park stores, and plans to open one more in H2 and up to four further stores in FY 25/26."
B&Q website
Images: B&Q
1 comments:
Isn't Cortonwood in Barnsley?
Post a Comment